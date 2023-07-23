After months of doubt, Holly Willoughby’s future on This Morning, and ITV have seemingly been confirmed

Holly Willoughby’s ITV future has been confirmed after months of doubt over her future with the broadcaster. People believed her long tenure on This Morning was over after she left for her annual leave without saying goodbye.

But, the Daily Mail is reporting that Holly is staying with ITV, and is set to sign a lucrative new contract which will ‘save’ the show. The source also confirmed that she will be returning in September to the show, which she has fronted for 14 years.

It’s reported that even staff at This Morning thought the 42-year-old was quietly quitting’ following Schofield’s resignation two months ago, but it’s now believed she is sticking with the show after returning from her holidays.

A source said: “Holly is going back. People have been saying she won’t for some time now but she is. ITV want her back, and they are delighted she has agreed. It will be made official shortly but it will save This Morning, it will ease a huge crisis that they are in. It most probably would have been game over for them if Holly had left.”

During her absence and the turmoil the show has endured in recent months, fan favourites including Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have stepped in, but it is unclear who Holly will regularly present with.

Holly Willoughby has left This Morning for her summer break