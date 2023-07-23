Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Why Tim Shaddock gave up his dog after the pair were rescued at sea
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Met Police handling of David Carrick allegations to be investigated
Identity of ‘lioness’ loose in Berlin revealed as search called off
Legendary American jazz singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Is Holly Willoughby leaving This Morning? Her future on the ITV show confirmed after months of doubt

After months of doubt, Holly Willoughby’s future on This Morning, and ITV have seemingly been confirmed

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
2 minutes ago

Holly Willoughby’s ITV future has been confirmed after months of doubt over her future with the broadcaster. People believed her long tenure on This Morning was over after she left for her annual leave without saying goodbye.

But, the Daily Mail is reporting that Holly is staying with ITV, and is set to sign a lucrative new contract which will ‘save’ the show. The source also confirmed that she will be returning in September to the show, which she has fronted for 14 years.

It’s reported that even staff at This Morning thought the 42-year-old was quietly quitting’ following Schofield’s resignation two months ago, but it’s now believed she is sticking with the show after returning from her holidays.

Most Popular

    A source said: “Holly is going back. People have been saying she won’t for some time now but she is. ITV want her back, and they are delighted she has agreed. It will be made official shortly but it will save This Morning, it will ease a huge crisis that they are in. It most probably would have been game over for them if Holly had left.”

    During her absence and the turmoil the show has endured in recent months, fan favourites including Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have stepped in, but it is unclear who Holly will regularly present with.

    Holly Willoughby has left This Morning for her summer breakHolly Willoughby has left This Morning for her summer break
    Holly Willoughby has left This Morning for her summer break

    Since her long-time friend and co-host Phillip Schofield resigned earlier this year, she has presented with Dermot, as well as Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

    Related topics:Holly WilloughbyITVPeople