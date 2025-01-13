ISRO makes history: SpaDeX mission satellites move within 3 meters in Space

ISRO's SpaDeX mission has achieved a significant milestone by successfully bringing two satellites within 3 metres of each other on January 12, 2025. This accomplishment brings India closer to joining the United States, Russia, and China in mastering spacecraft docking technology.

On December 30, 2024, ISRO launched the two satellites of the SpaDeX mission into a circular orbit 475 kilometers above Earth from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota aboard ISRO's PSLV-C60 rocket. The satellites began 20 kilometers apart and gradually decreased their distance through several stages: 5 kilometers, 1.5 kilometers, 500 meters, 225 meters, 15 meters, and finally, 3 meters. Each step required precise control. Although the space docking was initially scheduled for January 7, it was postponed due to a potential abort scenario.

Challenges and Solutions

The mission encountered some challenges. The original docking date of January 7 was delayed due to a possible issue. In response, engineers conducted additional simulations and refined the approach.

ISRO's SpaDeX mission satellite A: SDX01 (Chaser) and satellite B: SDX02 (Target)

On January 12, 2025, the satellites reached the final distance of 3 meters. This success included:

Establishing communication between the satellites.

Maintaining a slow approach speed of 10 millimeters per second.

Achieving autonomous control between the satellites.

The success of SpaDeX paves the way for future projects, such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), which is expected to be completed by 2035.

Economic and Global Impact

ISRO’s advancements strengthen India’s space industry, projected to grow to USD 44 billion by 2033, with exports contributing USD 11 billion. Over 400 industrial firms collaborate with ISRO to develop launch systems and ground infrastructure.

With SpaDeX, India is positioning itself as a leader in space exploration, setting the stage for upcoming missions and fostering global partnerships.

