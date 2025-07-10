Jackpot! These areas in America have more gold than anywhere else including California and Washington

Gold is found in 32 states out of 50, according to SD Bullion

California leads in gold locations, with 66.59 sites per 1,000 square miles and a total of 10,373 gold locations. Of the 50 US states, 32 produce gold ore. The US ranks fourth globally in gold production, contributing about 200 metric tons annually to the worldwide total.

A new study has identified the prime locations in the US where GOLD is most likely to be found.

By analysing US Geological Survey data, Bullion dealer SD Bullion has mapped out key areas where gold ore has been found or is currently being produced.

In 2023, the United States ranked as the fourth largest gold producer globally, contributing to a total of approximately 3,200 metric tons of gold produced worldwide. The US gold mining sector is also experiencing increased investment, with notable rises in exploration budgets and advancements in mining technologies in 2024. This context underscores the importance of understanding regional gold hotspots within the broader industry landscape.

In first place, perhaps unsurprisingly given its nickname of “The Golden State”, is California, where there were recorded to be 66.59 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. In total, there are currently 10,373 locations where gold has been found or is being produced, more than quadruple that of Washington in second place on the list, at 2,271 current locations.

Washington takes the second spot on the list, with the state recording 34.17 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. Despite only having 2,271 locations where gold has been found or is currently being produced, Washington is the smallest state in terms of land area of any state in the top ten at 66,455 square miles, resulting in such a high ranking and securing second place.

In third place is Oregon, where there were found to be 31.41 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. The state has 3,015 locations where gold has been found or is currently being produced, recorded across its 95,988 square miles, the fourth highest of any state in the top ten.

Close behind is Nevada in fourth place, with 30.91 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. In its 109,781 square miles, Nevada has a total of 3,393 locations where gold has been found or is currently being produced. Known for its desert landscapes, Nevada's gold mining activities are a major part of its economy, making it a key player in the United States gold production and discovery.

Idaho ranks fifth, recording 28.44 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. With 2,350 locations where gold has been found or is currently being produced within an area of 82,643 square miles, Idaho is the third smallest state in terms of land area behind Washington (66,455 square miles) and marginally behind Utah (82,168 square miles). The state's mountainous terrain has historically been rich in minerals, attracting prospectors for centuries.

The top ten states to find gold:

Rank State Number of gold locations per 1000 sq. mile 1. California 66.59 2. Washington 34.17 3. Oregon 31.41 4. Nevada 30.91 5. Idaho 28.44 6. Arizona 17.40 7. Colorado 14.89 8. Montana 13.21 9. Alaska 9.22 10. Utah 7.46

Arizona takes sixth place with 17.40 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. Over its 113,594 square miles, the state has 1,977 locations where gold has been found or is currently being produced.

In seventh place is Colorado, with 14.89 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. Within the state's 103,642 square miles, 1,543 locations where gold has been found or is currently produced exist. Colorado’s Rocky Mountains have been a hotspot for gold mining since the mid-1800s.

Montana ranks eighth with 13.21 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. The state has 1,923 locations where gold has been found or is currently produced across 145,546 square miles.

Alaska ranks ninth, with 9.22 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. Despite Alaska having the second-highest number of locations where gold has been found or is being produced at 5,264, its sheer size in terms of land area at 570,641 square miles means Alaska places ninth.

Rounding out the top ten is Utah, with 7.46 gold locations per 1,000 square miles. Utah has 613 locations where gold has been found or produced within 82,169 square miles.

Interestingly, just 32 states were found to have gold ore present or were currently producing gold. Oklahoma had the lowest count of any state on the list, with just one gold location - working out to 0.01 locations per 1,000 square miles.

The 18 states that didn’t feature on the list are Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Delaware, and Florida.

Chase Turner, CEO of SD Bullion, commented on the findings, saying: “The findings reveal promising areas in the United States where the likelihood of finding gold is notably higher. These regions, known for their favorable geological conditions and historical mining success, stand out as prime locations for gold exploration. The data offers valuable insights into the distribution of gold deposits, highlighting key areas for amateur prospectors and professionals.”