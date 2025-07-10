Keep Calm and Stay Indoors? As the UK braces for weekend heatwave new survey reveals Brits more likely to skip outdoor plans when it’s hot

TOG24 survey infographic highlight most weather-resilient in the UK

As the UK braces for temperature highs of 30°C, a new national survey by outdoor clothing brand TOG24 reveals a surprising trend: for many Brits, it’s now heat, not just the rain, that’s the deal-breaker when making plans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wouldn’t be a British summer without a few unusual clothing choices. According to TOG24’s survey, which asked over 2,000 people across the UK about their attitudes to bad weather and outdoor plans, 1 in 6 Brits said they have worn unconventional outfits to cope with the conditions - including bin bag ponchos and carrier bag shoes in the rain, and out-of-season jumpers at summer festivals.

The findings come just as the Met Office issued heat-health alerts across the UK, marking what could be one of the hottest weekends of the year so far. While rain has long been the go-to excuse for ducking out of plans, rising temperatures are fast becoming the new disruptor - a dramatic shift for a country more accustomed to drizzle than drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being among the most honest about changing plans when the sun comes out, Scots still top the list of perceived “weather-resilient” regions. In the same survey, it was voted number one by 37% of Brits - a massive 31-point lead over the next most resilient, the North East (9%). Sixty percent of Scottish respondents also rated themselves as personally weather-tough, reinforcing the public perception - even if heatwaves are proving to be their Achilles' heel.

As the UK braces for a heatwave new survey reveals Brits are likely to skip outdoor plans when it’s hot

The survey also found that while Scots are typically stoic when it comes to traditional bad weather with just 8% citing a light breeze as a ‘’picnic deterrent’ and only 1% claiming to go out in all conditions, high temperatures are fast becoming the new disruptor.

"Looking at these results," says TOG24 Managing Director Mark Ward, "you’d think we were a nation of fair-weather picnickers [...] But with British weather doing what it does best, which is switching from sun to sleet in minutes, we design clothing that’s ready for whatever the skies throw at you."

And though we might complain, the survey found a stubborn streak runs through the UK after all: 51% say they’ve powered through extreme weather to attend an event - whether that’s a party, festival, football match, or family get-together.

With heatwaves sweeping parts of the UK this weekend, the message is clear: sunshine, not showers, may be the nation’s next big weather challenge.