Keep foxes out of your garden with this 25p hack

Foxes are most vocal and are spotted most often in the autumntime. They can jump up to 6ft high and eat almost anything. They are born scavengers and are often spotted in bins and eating roadkill.

Storage experts Adam’s Self Store have revealed a DIY trick that costs as little as 25p. Chris Hutton, owner of storage company Adam's Self Store has revealed a nifty trick:

"Foxes have a strong sense of smell and dislike the smell of chilli peppers and garlic. You can make a DIY repellant to ward foxes off of your garden and plants by boiling garlic and chilli peppers in water, straining it, and spraying it around your garden. You can also sprinkle these ingredients around your garden, or add citrus peels and coffee grounds where foxes can gain entry to deter them. A garlic bulb can be bought for as little as 25p!

Foxes are also incredibly wary of lights and loud noises, so using motion lighting could be a good deterrent as they will activate the lights and it may stop them from entering your garden."