Knife Crime Awareness Week 2025: Charities, victims, government, and police unite in battle against knife crime

Charities, victims, police forces and the Government will this week come together - as part of a major new bid to tackle Britain's knife-crime epidemic.

Knife Crime Awareness Week, which runs through to May 25, aims to help support police forces across the UK in their ongoing battle against knife crime.

This year’s theme is Make Change Happen and the week-long initiative is being led by the knife crime prevention charity the Ben Kinsella Trust.

The Ben Kinsella Trust, was established by Brooke Kinsella MBE, and her parents Deborah and George, in memory of Ben, who was tragically murdered in a senseless knife attack in London in June 2008. He was just 16-years-old.

Brooke said: “Ben has now been gone from our lives longer than we ever had him. It’s been seventeen years since his murder and the pain never stops. He should be in the prime of his life. Through the Ben Kinsella Trust, our family has relentlessly pursued the goal of ending knife crime, but we know that we can’t do this alone. Knife Crime Awareness Week highlights the work that is being done to help tackle this and to ensure other families don’t experience the trauma and pain that we all went through. I’d encourage everyone to get involved, because we all have a role to play in stopping knife crime.”

The campaign is also being supported by Axon, a longstanding public safety partner to UK policing, the charity The St Giles Trust, the Home Office, and the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC).

Now in its third year, the aims of this year’s campaign include:

Focusing on tackling and rooting out knife crime wherever it exists;

Highlighting the collaboration currently exists in these areas;

Shining a light on the grassroot support helping support those affected;

Reminding the public we all have a role to play in battling this epidemic.

Throughout the week, a variety of events and initiatives will take place across the country, showcasing the diverse approaches being implemented to prevent knife crime, support victims, and educate young people. These activities will provide opportunities for professionals, parents, carers, teachers and youth workers to learn how they can contribute to meaningful change. For more information visit Knife Crime Awareness Week.

Knife Crime Awareness Week aims to shine a spotlight on the remarkable work being done by countless grassroots organisations and individuals. Many of these inspiring people have tragically lost loved ones to knife crime or have lived experience of its devastating impact. Through their resilience and a commitment to make change happen, they have channelled unimaginable pain into positive engagement with young people, helping countless individuals to lead safer and more positive lives.

It also serves as a crucial reminder that everyone has a role to play in addressing this complex issue. By fostering greater awareness, encouraging open conversations, and promoting community involvement, the week seeks to empower individuals to contribute to a safer society for all.

Among those supporting the campaign is Pooja Kanda, the mother of Ronan Kanda, who was fatally stabbed in 2022 also at the age of just 16.

She said "Losing my son Ronan to knife crime has left an unimaginable void in our lives. Knife Crime Awareness Week is a crucial time to remember all those affected by this senseless violence. We must educate our young people about the devastating consequences and build a society where carrying a knife is never seen as an option. Let Ronan’s memory inspire us all to take action and build a safer, brighter future for every child.”

Also commenting on the campaign:

Minister for Policing and Crime Prevention Dame Diana Johnson said:“We cannot let the irreversible pain and suffering caused by knife crime become inevitable in our society. This government has a mission to halve knife crime over the next decade and we are acting with urgency – we have already banned more deadly weapons and are bringing in Ronan’s Law, which will go further than ever to curb the sale of weapons online.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are also developing a Young Futures programme to intervene earlier to prevent young people going down the wrong path. But we cannot achieve this alone and initiatives like Knife Crime Awareness Week are so important in focusing public attention on tackling this crime.”

Patrick Green, CEO of the Ben Kinsella Trust said:"It's easy to feel that knife crime can never be stopped. Relentless increases in statistics can create the impression that it's an unavoidable part of society. However, Knife Crime Awareness Week demonstrates that this doesn't have to be the case. The week showcases the positive impact of organisations and individuals working to tackle knife crime, proving that change can happen. Stopping knife crime requires a collective effort, and Knife Crime Awareness Week provides the opportunity for everyone to contribute."

Commander Stephen Clayman, NPCC lead for Knife Crime: “Police forces stand united in our commitment to tackling knife related crime, and we fully support Knife Crime Awareness Week. This period also aligns with our Sceptre intensification week across England & Wales, showcasing policing’s multifaceted approach to tackling knife crime. Whilst we will also do more to restrict the supply of certain knives and swords, particularly online, we are clear that policing alone is not the long-term solution. Prevention and early intervention remains absolutely vital. By working hand-in-hand with communities, families, and partner organisations, as highlighted during this crucial awareness week, we can collectively do more to address the root causes of knife crime and build safer futures for our young people."

Junior Smart, Business Development Manager from the St Giles Trust said: “Knife Crime Awareness Week provides a crucial platform to amplify the voices of the vulnerable and to highlight the urgent need for early intervention and credible alternatives. We believe that by offering intensive support, building trust, and creating pathways to positive futures, we can turn young lives away from knife crime. This week reminds us that a collaborative community effort, focused on understanding and addressing the root causes, is essential to achieving our vision of safer communities for all."