Last chance to buy viral cereal announced, after selling out in less than a week

Surreal x Lovehoney Crunch 'Dild-O's'

This season's spiciest breakfast - Surreal and Lovehoney announce additional ‘Dild-O’s’ boxes to be released

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits are rushing to buy a brand-new 18+ breakfast cereal after high protein cereal brand Surreal caused a stir on socials with its collaboration with Lovehoney.

Surreal has teamed up with the UK’s leading sexual wellness brand, Lovehoney, to launch a brand-new product to create a buzz at breakfast: Dild-O's - Surreal x Lovehoney Crunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching for a limited time only, the raunchy new arrival has completely sold out on both Lovehoney and Surreal’s websites within a week.

Surreal and Lovehoney announce restock of viral ‘Dild-O’s'

However, eager fans trying to get their hands on the ‘Multiple O’s guaranteed in every box’ cereal can still do so, as an additional 69 units will be made available on both Lovehoney and Surreal’s websites. Once these have sold there will be no more stock, so this will be the last chance to buy.

Bringing a new meaning to morning glory, huge demand means you may have to be quick.

The new exclusive honey flavoured cereal includes a free adult toy - the Lovehoney Silver Magic Bullet - in a nod to 90’s nostalgia when free toys were often found in leading household cereals. After all, why shouldn’t adult cereals also come with a toy? The bullet is a simple battery-powered vibrator that can be used anywhere on the body with anyone (or just yourself).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raising the bar on adult cereals with a difference, Ruth Tyrie, Surreal’s Head of Spooning, said: "We're buzzing to help cereal and toys get back together again. We make adult cereal, and Lovehoney make adult toys, so it's the perfect hook up for people wanting to start their day with a bang."

Lovehoney’s Head of Media Buzz, Nadia McCowan Hill added: “We’re excited to collaborate with Surreal on this quirky, inclusive, and cheeky new product. It’s all about celebrating pleasure in every form, and we love that Surreal’s vibrant, playful approach aligns so well with our mission of breaking taboos and promoting sexual wellbeing. Breakfast just got a whole lot more interesting!"

To avoid disappointment, head over to Lovehoney or Surreal, at 11am on 16th April. £5.99 per box. With Lovehoney’s Magic Silver Bullet retailing at £14.99 as a standalone purchase, the breakfast collaboration ensures guaranteed savings as well as multiple O’s with every box.