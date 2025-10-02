Leaving Bluetooth on in public is an open invitation to hackers

Image - Bluetooth activated on iPhone / Credit - Unsplash

A tech expert is warning that the always-on habit could expose smartphones to a string of cyber tricks - some of which enable attackers to steal data, send messages, or even take control of your device.

It might seem harmless, but leaving your Bluetooth switched on when you’re out and about could be opening the door to hackers.

According to a tech specialist at Outplayed, Bluetooth has become a hidden security risk. “People assume Bluetooth is just a convenience feature for headphones or smartwatches, but it’s also a potential gateway for attackers,” explains an Outplayed tech expert. “If it’s switched on in public, anyone nearby with the right tools can attempt to exploit your device.”

The Hidden Dangers of Bluetooth

Hackers have a wide arsenal of tactics that prey on phones left in discoverable mode. Among the most common are:

Bluejacking - spammers push messages to your phone, tricking you into opening phishing links.

- spammers push messages to your phone, tricking you into opening phishing links. Bluesnarfing - attackers quietly siphon off personal data, from contacts to private files, which can then be used for fraud.

- attackers quietly siphon off personal data, from contacts to private files, which can then be used for fraud. Bluebugging - a particularly nasty method where hackers take control of your device to make calls, send texts, or move data.

- a particularly nasty method where hackers take control of your device to make calls, send texts, or move data. Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) - attackers slip into the Bluetooth connection between two devices, intercepting or even altering data.

- attackers slip into the Bluetooth connection between two devices, intercepting or even altering data. BlueBorne attacks - exploit flaws in the Bluetooth protocol itself, allowing hackers to inject malware without any direct pairing.

- exploit flaws in the Bluetooth protocol itself, allowing hackers to inject malware without any direct pairing. BIAS (Bluetooth Impersonation Attack) - criminals trick your phone into thinking it’s connecting to a trusted device, hijacking communications without you realising.

“These aren’t just theoretical risks,” warns the expert at Outplayed. “Tech-savvy criminals are already using these tactics. The scary part is that most users wouldn’t even notice their device has been compromised until it’s too late.”

How to Protect Yourself

The golden rule is simple: switch Bluetooth off when you’re not using it. On some devices, including iPhones, turning it off in the Control Centre only disables it temporarily - meaning it can switch back on automatically the next day. To be safe, head into the settings and ensure it’s fully deactivated.

Other tips include:

Never accept pairing requests from devices you don’t recognise.

Regularly check your list of paired devices and delete any you no longer use.

Switch off personal hotspot sharing to prevent strangers from seeing your device name.

If you own a smartwatch, consider whether it really needs a constant Bluetooth connection - many features work fine without.

The expert at Outplayed sums it up: “Bluetooth is incredibly useful, but it’s not risk-free. If you’re in a public space and don’t need it, keep it switched off. It’s one of the simplest ways to keep your personal data out of the wrong hands.”