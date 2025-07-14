Legal expert urges families to create a codeword for online safety

Parents and child using electronic devices

New York bar-admitted attorney and family law expert, Joanna Smykowski, explains why every family should have a secret codeword.

It seems like every other day there’s a new AI scam making headlines. It’s more important now than ever before for parents to remain vigilant and do what they can to keep their kids safe online.

"One simple, yet effective method is to establish a secret family codeword. Not only can this be used as a safeguard against impersonation scams, but it can also help prevent abductions and allow children to discreetly ask for help,” says Smykowski, legal expert from Custody X Change.

Here are three reasons why every family should have a codeword:

1. With the rapid evolution of AI technology, voice-spoofing scams are becoming more common. Having a codeword allows any member of a family to verify the identity of the person calling, or texting them. Unfortunately, you can’t always trust caller ID, so it’s important to ask someone to verify their identity before sharing any personal information or sending money to anyone.

2. This tactic can also help prevent child abductions. It’s important to teach your kids to memorise your secret family codeword and instruct them not to share it with anyone else. Then if they are ever approached by someone claiming to have permission to pick them up or take them somewhere, the child knows to first ask what that codeword is before going anywhere with anyone.

3. This strategy can also be useful for teens navigating peer pressure. Older children can use the codeword as a quick and discrete signal to parents when they are in an uncomfortable social situation, where they feel pressured to engage in risky behaviours.

How to implement this strategy:

"When creating the codeword, make sure it is something personal, specific and memorable for your family members. It must be something that would be difficult for outsiders to guess. It could be a special phrase, question, or even a seemingly innocuous word that has significance within the family context.

Parents must ensure regular practice, especially with younger kids, to help reinforce their children’s memory. This will also prepare them to recognize any real-life situations when they should use the codeword," says Smykowski.