Less is Amore - The Italian Multi-Course Christmas Dinner Hack That’ll Wow Your Guests

Italian Christmas Pannettone

They say Italians Do It Better – and when it comes to Christmas that sentiment is no different with Natale being a warm and joyful celebration, full of rich food, folklore, and family. So, for those looking to include Italian celebrations into their Christmas festivities, how can they do so?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Italian Christmas kicking off from December 8th until January 6th, the Italian travel experts at Citalia have revealed some tips on how to do Christmas like an Italian. For those who fancy experiencing the real Italy, Citalia have also got bookings open for their 2025 Christmas calendar for Rome, Florence, Venice and more.

1. Decorate Italian Style

In Italy, the festive season officially begins on December 8th with La Festa dell’Immacolata Concezione (the Feast of the Immaculate Conception). It’s a national holiday when families gather to start decorating their homes, so why not take inspiration and do the same?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Like An Italian

While a Christmas tree often takes centre stage in British homes, in Italy, it’s the presepe (nativity scene) that truly shines. These intricate, handcrafted displays are a labour of love, often created by skilled artisans using wood or terracotta. Investing in a beautifully made nativity set will bring authenticity and timeless elegance to your décor.

Complete the look with warm, rustic touches inspired by Italian traditions: think red and gold accents, fresh greenery, and handmade ornaments. For that quintessential festive glow, add string lights and flickering candles to create a cosy, inviting atmosphere.

2. Celebrate the Feast Of The Seven Fishes

In Italy, Christmas Eve is marked by La Vigilia di Natale—an occasion steeped in tradition and flavour. Many families observe this special evening with a meat-free feast, often centred on seafood in what’s known as the Feast of the Seven Fishes (Festa dei Sette Pesci). This cherished custom originates from the Roman Catholic practice of abstaining from meat on Christmas Eve as a way of purification before the celebrations of Christmas Day.

Seafood takes centre stage, paired with fresh, seasonal vegetables and, of course, excellent wine. If you’re seeking inspiration for your own Italian-style Christmas Eve menu, consider classics like Baccalà (salted cod), crispy Calamari, or Frutti di Mare—a medley of shellfish served with pasta. Simple yet delicious, these dishes are a celebration of fresh, wholesome ingredients and centuries-old culinary heritage.

3. Embrace the multi-course Christmas dinner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italian Christmas meals are a celebration of abundance, tradition, and regional flair. Unlike in the UK, where a single dish—like roast turkey—might take centre stage, Italians opt for a multi-course feast that brings together a variety of flavours and textures. Each dish tells a story, reflecting the culinary heritage of the region or household.

Generally, the meal is hearty and meat-forward, with courses unfolding at a relaxed pace. A pasta course is almost always included, and no Italian feast is complete without a tagliere (charcuterie board) laden with cured meats, Italian cheeses, and briny olives. The typical line-up might look something like this:

Antipasti: A mix of cured meats like prosciutto and salami, paired with cheeses, olives, and artisan breads.Primi: Comforting pasta dishes such as lasagne, ravioli, or creamy risotto.Secondi: Showstopping roasted meats like lamb, veal, or turkey take the spotlight.Contorni: Seasonal sides—think roasted or sautéed vegetables—add balance to the richness of the meal.Dolci: Sweet treats such as panettone or pandoro, often paired with a strong espresso to finish.

4. Swap Jingle Bells for Bagpipes

Move over carol singers. A more unique custom that’s found in southern Italy and Rome is that of the zampognari - bagpipe players who are dressed as shepherds in traditional sheepskin and wool outfits, with leather leggings and a peaked hat to boot. The zampognari go house to house collecting donations. This stems from a tradition dating back to ancient Rome in which bagpipe-playing shepherds would travel down from their homes in the mountains to earn extra cash during Christmas in the city piazzas. So, set up a zampograni-style playlist and get in the festive spirit.

5. Update your festive fizz choices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complementing the delicious food, alcoholic drinks are an essential part of an Italian Christmas. Vin Brulé (Italian mulled wine), regional sparkling wine, and festive cocktails like a Peach Bellini, Negroni or Milano-Torino are some of the winter warmers of choice in every Italian household.

6. Make the most of your leftovers on Boxing Day (or St. Stephen’s Day)

The day after Christmas, known as Santo Stefano (St Stephen’s Day), is another joyous occasion in Italy. Much like Boxing Day in England, it’s a time to relax, connect with loved ones, and continue the festive spirit. Friends and family gather for another indulgent feast, typically made up of delicious leftovers from Christmas Day. Expect dishes such as pasta and fish, ensuring nothing goes to waste while still delighting everyone at the table.

7. Welcome in Le Befana

On the evening before Epiphany Day (6th January), it’s believed an old lady, or ‘good witch’ called La Befana descends upon homes to deliver sweets to well-behaved children and ‘coal’ (black liquorice-flavoured sugar lumps) to naughty children, and so little ones leave out shoes and socks for her to fill. So, why not see the end of the Christmas period with candy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting Heather Green, Head of Product at Citalia said "December in Italy, especially during the Christmas season, is truly magical. The festive atmosphere transforms Italian cities, towns, and villages, with sparkling lights and Christmas trees adorning town squares, while charming Christmas markets pop up across the country. It’s an experience that immerses you in Italy’s warm, inviting holiday spirit.

“Additionally, visiting Italy during Christmas is a fantastic way to explore some of Italy’s most popular attractions with a new eye. And for those already thinking ahead to Christmas 2025, our Italy Experts are on hand every step of the way to help you create a memorable Christmas in Italy, all you’ve got to do is call us to curate an Italian Christmas holiday, just for you!”

Visit the blog to find more information on how to celebrate Christmas like an Italian: https://www.citalia.com/blog/how-to-celebrate-christmas-like-an-italian/