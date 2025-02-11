Liverpool most likely city to embark on office romances, data reveals
A new survey by Colony dives into where office workers are meeting their partners in each major UK city
- Liverpool office workers are the most likely (21.1%) in the country to strike up an office romance
- According to the results, almost a third (31.7%) of Plymouth based office workers are single or not dating
- Less than one in ten (8.3%) are single in Bristol
- Only five in every hundred (5.6%) of those in Cardiff met their partners on dating apps
Liverpool most likely city to have an office romance
Dating colleagues can be a messy business, and with 34.3% of UK office workers saying they like to keep their personal and professional lives separate, a lot of people are abstaining from office romances.
But, are people still meeting their partners at work?
Just over a fifth (21.1%) of office workers in Liverpool are in an office romance, and they’re not outliers, with Edinburgh following closely (19.7%) and Newcastle, Leeds and Birmingham shortly behind (18.6%, 18.3%, 18.2% respectively).
On the other end of the scale, only 4.9% of office workers in Brighton met their partners at work, whilst the UK average sits at just shy of one in six (14.8%).
Plymouth offices have the highest concentration of singletons
Almost a third (31.7%) of office workers surveyed from Plymouth said that they were single or simply not dating. A sizable jump from the least single city, Bristol, in which only 8.3% are unattached.
For those looking for love in Plymouth, it’s all about perspective! The most common way people met their partners was at a bar, a club or a concert. With the highest percentage of singles, there’s the best odds here of meeting someone ready to mingle.
Dating apps are a disaster in Cardiff
With so many to choose from, dating apps are an incredibly popular choice all around the world for finding love. Some people love them and some people hate them, some even use them to make friends or build business connections. But Cardiff is either very unlucky with their online flirtations or is taking a stand against digital dating.
A meagre 5.6% of office workers in Cardiff said they met their partner on dating apps. Meanwhile, almost a quarter (23.6%) have in Bristol.
Top 5 UK cities most likely to have an office romance
Liverpool 21.1%
Edinburgh 19.7%
Newcastle 18.6%
Leeds 18.3%
Birmingham 18.2%
Top 5 cities with most single office workers
Based on % of respondents who said they were not dating/did not have a relationship or partner
Plymouth 31.7%
Nottingham 20% / Belfast 20%
Sheffield 18.8%
Edinburgh 18.2%
Cardiff 18.1%