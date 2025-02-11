Londoners nearly 7x likely to fall for dating scams

The Metropolitan Police was revealed as the constabulary that saw the largest increase in reported dating scam cases between 2023 and 2024.

The number of dating scam reports has soared by 1,242% in the UK - 13 times higher than the previous years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romance fraud is a confidence trick where a scammer pretends to be romantically interested in a victim to gain their trust and convince them into sending money or commit fraud under false pretences.

Most Popular

In 2023, there was an average financial loss of £112,502, but this rocketed to a staggering £596,584 in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Metropolitan Police was revealed as the constabulary that saw the largest increase in reported dating scam cases between 2023 and 2024.

With the Met receiving the highest number of reported cases, London is nearly seven times the national average of 176 in 2024.

Starting with 79 cases in 2023, this jumped to 1,178 last year resulting in a staggering 3,035% increase in financial loss.

People between the ages of 20–29 have been identified as most likely to fall victim to dating scams with half being men, and just over a third (36%) women.

This age group reported 342 cases last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falling closely behind with 263 cases are 30–39-year-olds, followed by 40–49-year-olds with 214 cases.

Tommy Flynn from Talking Kinky - who analysed the National Fraud data said: “As online connections continue to grow, so do the risks associated with romance fraud. It is crucial to foster genuine and safe interactions by staying informed and vigilant.

“Scammers prey on emotional vulnerability, using elaborate lies to exploit trust and extract financial resources. To protect yourself from dating scams, keep these essential tips in mind:”

· Verify Identities Early: “Always request a video call early in your conversations to confirm the person is who they claim to be. Scammers often avoid face-to-face interactions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Be Wary of Fast-Moving Relationships: “If someone quickly declares deep feelings or pushes for commitment without meeting in person, it could be a red flag. Scammers use emotional manipulation to gain trust.”

· Never Send Money or Share Financial Details: “No matter how convincing their story is, never send money, gift cards, or bank details to someone you haven’t met. Genuine connections don’t require financial assistance.”

· Reverse Image Search Their Photos: “Use tools like Google Reverse Image Search to check if their profile pictures appear elsewhere under different names. Stolen images are a common sign of fake profiles.”

· Be Cautious of Hard Luck Stories: “Scammers frequently claim emergencies, such as medical bills or being stranded abroad, to pressure victims into sending money. Always verify such claims independently.”

· Protect Your Personal Information: “Avoid sharing sensitive details like your home address, workplace, or passwords. Scammers can use this information to manipulate or steal your identity.”