Looking for Love? New Data Reveals Love Island UK Might Be Your Best Shot

The best show to find love

From shock recoupling’s and terrace chats to explosive dumping’s, Love Island UK is packed with drama — but behind the chaos lies something unexpected: lasting love.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from jewellery brand Abbott Lyon reveals that Love Island UK outperforms every other reality dating show when it comes to creating relationships that actually last.

After analysing data from 98 global seasons of the most popular dating shows, the study reveals Love Island UK is the most successful show for long-term love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Island UK: Reality TV’s Unlikely Relationship Success Story

Across its 13 seasons, Love Island UK has sparked 32 couples, with 17 still going strong — that’s nearly 3 solid couples per season. In comparison, Love Island USA produced only 3 lasting couples from 6 seasons, and other formats like Too Hot to Handle and The Bachelor fall even further behind.

So while viewers might tune in for the gossip, memes, and bombshell arrivals, the real surprise? This show actually works.

Expert View: Can Reality TV Romance Really Last?

According to Tina Laws, Certified Relationship & Intimacy Coach, it’s not the fame or the fast-paced setting that breaks couples up — it’s chasing the wrong things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reality TV relationships aren’t doomed because of public scrutiny, disingenuous people, or strangers meeting or living together for the first time, they struggle when people chase perfection or public popularity over connection,” says Laws.

Laws adds that couples who truly last — whether they met on camera or not — share deeper, more meaningful traits.

“The most enduring pairings are built on emotional intelligence, resilience, empathy, honesty, and a shared vision for their future. These couples, once they find what they deem to be “ true love", genuinely make every effort to do whatever it takes to defy the odds.

So what separates lasting love from a villa fling? According to Laws, it comes down to compatibility over chemistry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When couples are truly compatible — not just connected by chemistry — they have the foundation to survive the spotlight and everything that comes with it.

“Those that rely on chemistry usually have passion and excitement, however this usually fluctuates according to the individual's physical and emotional wants, needs and desires. Compatibility on the other hand, is grounded in those who prioritise emotional connection over surface-level spark.

“They are intentional about creating a space for mutual understanding and respect; they share a vision for broadening their future. The most enduring relationships curate both a passion to remain connected and are rooted in authenticity, understanding and shared purpose.

She also notes that shared priorities play a vital role in long-term success:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having similar life priorities, and a genuine desire to grow together in the midst of superficial similarities are also traits that form the foundation and opportunity for relationship success that help to withstand during happy and sad times.”

The Villa vs. the Real World

While the format may seem intense, that’s often what helps fast-track real emotional intimacy. In a world of ghosting, endless dating apps, and commitment issues, the villa — with its focused setting and shared goal — might just offer a more effective way to find something real.

So if you’re thinking of applying for next year’s season… it might not just be for the tan or the Instagram followers after all.