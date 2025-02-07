Making An Impact: Sir Geoff Hurst leads footballing legends creating art to raise money for dementia awareness in sport

An auction of artwork created by footballing legends to raise vital funds for the Jeff Astle Foundation.

The auction forms part of the ‘Make an Impact’ campaign, a unique collection of artworks created by professional football players kicking painted balls against canvases. The prints are designed to highlight the lasting impact of heading and concussions in the sport.

Footballers are known to be at increased risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases, with studies showing that they are 3.5 times more likely to develop dementia than non-footballers. The recent study by Glasgow University also concluded that the high dementia risk among footballers was not linked to any health and lifestyle factors.

The ‘Make an Impact’ campaign shines a light on this issue, with players creating the art to raise awareness and spark important conversation around brain health in sport.

The charity auction will be in two parts, with a select number of canvases available on eBay in early 2025, before a live auction as part of the Jeff Astle Foundation’s 10-year anniversary event at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion’s stadium, in April.

Amongst those who have already contributed canvases are:

Sir Geoff Hurst – 1966 World Cup winner and England legend

Chris Brunt - West Bromwich Albion legend

Tom Fellows, John Swift and Ousmane Diakite – current West Bromwich Albion men’s first team players

Fran Orthodoxou and Kate Evans - current West Bromwich Albion women’s first team players

The funds raised will go directly to the Jeff Astle Foundation to advocate for greater safety and protection for players at all levels of football and strives to ensure that those suffering from brain injuries are supported.

You can bid for the following items across the following dates:

Chris Brunt, 2x canvases and a pair of signed boots – 06.02.25

Tom Fellows, 2x canvases – 10.02.25

Kate Evans, 1x canvas and a pair of signed boots – 12.02.25

John Swift, 1x canvas and a pair of signed boots – 17.02.25

Fran Orthodoxou, 1x canvas and a pair of signed boots – 24.02.25

Ousmane Diakite, 1x canvas – 10.03.25

Sir Geoff Hurst, 1x canvas and a pair of signed trainers – w.c. 24.03.25

The charity focuses on awareness and education around dementia in sport, and the auction began from 6th February on eBay