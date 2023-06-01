A man was evicted from Ryanair aircraft after he was caught smoking in the cabin toilet.

A passenger was booted off a Ryanair aircraft at Manchester Airport after he was caught smoking in the cabin toilet. According to reports, the man allegedly lit up about 20 minutes after take-off on a flight en route to Manchester from Palma on Wednesday (May 30).

The man was later escorted from the plane by two Greater Manchester Police officers as soon as the plane touched down at Manchester Airport. Cabin crew then informed other passengers they were free to leave the aircraft.

An eyewitness reportedly said the flight attendants first noticed him smoking as they could smell smoke coming from the toilet. They then took the passenger’s details and then announced it to the whole plane.

Confirming the incident, a Ryanair spokesperson said: “The crew of this flight from Palma to Manchester (May 30) called ahead for police assistance after a passenger was found smoking onboard.

“The passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police upon landing at Manchester Airport.” The man was not arrested as Ryanair did not pursue prosecution, according to reports.

It is a criminal offence to smoke on an aircraft. The Civil Aviation Authority said: "UK airlines do not permit smoking on board therefore the ‘no smoking’ signs will remain on throughout the flight.

"Passengers are not permitted to smoke in toilets and these are fitted with smoke detectors. Tampering with an aircraft smoke detector is a serious offence and may lead to prosecution."