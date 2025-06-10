Map reveals states where roadside births are most likely to happen

Hospital beds in shortage for pregnant women in some American states.

A new study reveals the top 10 states facing a critical shortage of community hospital beds.

Oregon has the lowest community hospital bed availability with an average of 1.67 beds per 1,000 residents between 2014 and 2020.

Washington (1.69) and Utah (1.81) occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

The top 10 states average just 1.85 beds per 1,000 residents, which is substantially below the nationwide average of 2.6 beds per 1,000 residents.

Research by Birth Injury Lawyers Group analysed community hospital bed availability data between 2014 and 2020 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-year average number of beds per 1,000 residents was calculated to rank states from lowest to highest capacity.

Oregon faces the most significant hospital bed shortage with an average of 1.67 beds per 1,000 residents. Although the Beaver State’s numbers dipped slightly to 1.6 in both 2018 and 2020, it has consistently fallen well below the national average of 2.6 beds over the seven-year period.

Washington follows in second place, averaging 1.69 beds per 1,000 residents. While the Evergreen State consistently reported around 1.7 beds from 2014 to 2019, it, too, fell to 1.6 in 2020—matching Oregon’s latest figure.

Utah places third with 1.81 beds per 1,000 residents. After reaching 1.9 in 2016, TheBeehive State’s rate remained steady at 1.8 for most of the measured timeframe.

A spokesperson from Birth Injury Lawyers Group commented:

“The study highlights the top ten states struggling with hospital bed shortages. These states have consistently maintained community hospital bed capacities below the national average of 2.6 beds per 1,000 residents from 2014 to 2020, posing major safety hazards for pregnant women. The inadequate number of beds results in delays in receiving necessary medical care, increasing the risk of complications for both mothers and their newborns.

Additionally, the mental and physical stress of navigating an overstretched healthcare system takes a heavy toll on pregnant women and their partners.

To address these critical issues, the government must increase funding to prioritize the expansion of hospital bed capacities.”

Ranking fourth, California reported an average of 1.83 beds per 1,000 residents. Despite occasionally hitting 1.9 beds (as seen in 2017 and 2019), The Golden State remains well below the 2.6 national average.

New Mexico ranks fifth with an average of 1.84 beds per 1,000. The Land of Enchantment briefly rose to 1.9 in both 2015 and 2016 but slid back to 1.8 by 2020, showing an ongoing shortage in facilities to accommodate patients.

Hawaii ranks sixth, averaging 1.86 beds per 1,000. The Aloha State witnessed its lowest rate of 1.7 in 2016, but rebounded to 1.9 in the following years. This still places Hawaii below the nation’s average capacity levels of 2.6 beds per 1,000 residents.

Maryland takes the seventh spot with an overall rate of 1.91 beds per 1,000. The Old Line State shows slight fluctuations between 1.8 and 2.0 over the recorded years. Despite approaching 2.0 beds per 1,000 residents in 2014 and 2015, Maryland never reached the national average of 2.6 beds.

Colorado ranks eighth with 1.93 beds per 1,000. While The Centennial State hovered around the 1.9 mark, it remained stuck below the national average of 2.6 beds.

Arizona ranks ninth, averaging 1.96 beds per 1,000 residents. The Grand Canyon State had a stable run of 2.0 beds from 2014 to 2017, but dropped to 1.9 beds in 2018.

Idaho rounds out the top 10 with an average of 1.97 beds per 1,000. The Gem State peaked at 2.1 in 2017, yet declined to 1.9 in 2020, presenting an ongoing challenge to meet the rising healthcare needs of its expanding communities.

Table of extended results

Top U.S. States With Community Hospital Beds Shortage States Average (2014 - 2020) beds per 1,000 resident population Rank Oregon 1.67 1 Washington 1.69 2 Utah 1.81 3 California 1.83 4 New Mexico 1.84 5 Hawaii 1.86 6 Maryland 1.91 7 Colorado 1.93 8 Arizona 1.96 9 Idaho 1.97 10

The study was conducted by the Birth Injury Lawyers Group, a nationwide network of lawyers dedicated to advocating for families affected by medical negligence.