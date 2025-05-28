McDonald’s Westgate Street hosts community event with the Gloucestershire Constabulary

By David Twig
Contributor
11 minutes ago
Police community event at McDonald’s on Westgate StreetPolice community event at McDonald’s on Westgate Street
Police community event at McDonald’s on Westgate Street
Local Westgate McDonald’s restaurant, owned and operated by Franchisee Paul Toner, recently welcomed families for a fun filled day of activities and a special opportunity to meet the ‘Old Bill’ from the Gloucestershire Constabulary.

Smiles were all around as the police officers mingled with the visitors’ sharing stories and answering questions about their important roles in the community. The highlight for many children being the opportunity to explore the police cars and vans as well as trying on the police vests and hats.

The kids were also kept entertained with a face painting station inside the restaurant where they could choose from a variety of designs –with the McDonald’s crew members joining in on the fun! Adding to the atmosphere, families also enjoyed balloon modelling sessions, where both kids and adults learned how to twist and shape balloons into creative designs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Toner, who owns and operates eight restaurants throughout Gloucestershire, and who organised the event, said: “Community is at the heart of what we do, and I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to make this event so successful. This was a wonderful opportunity for families to meet the dedicated officers who work tirelessly to keep our community safe and learn more about their roles.

McDonald's Crew MembersMcDonald's Crew Members
McDonald's Crew Members

“At McDonald's, we understand the importance of community engagement and are enthusiastic about participating in initiatives that promote safety and unity. By providing the Gloucestershire Constabulary with a space to connect and bond with the local community, it helps them to bridge gaps and strengthen civic relationships.”

Related topics:McDonald'sCommunity
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice