Mentoring project opens in Medway for Young Adult Carers
This new project is designed to support young adult carers in Medway get on in life by pairing them with professional mentors. The volunteer mentors have been matched based on shared interests, skill sets, and availability.
Nisa Han, Young Adult Carers Mentoring Support Advisor for Medway, said: “This is an innovative programme that transforms the lives of young carers through volunteer mentoring.
“The project is a vital resource for young carers as they transition into adulthood, providing emotional and practical support from experienced volunteer Mentors.”
Describing the importance of volunteer mentors to the project, Nisa said: “The volunteer mentors are from local businesses and come from diverse backgrounds, allowing them to understand and address the various needs of their mentees.
“They feel that they are positively impacting the lives of young adult carers and making a difference to their community.”
This life changing project can help young adult carers with a range of life skills, such as:
· Applying to college, university or employment
· Navigating the benefit systems
· Talking to someone about dreams and aspirations
Carers First are also looking to recruit volunteer Mentors to support in the implementation of this exciting new project. If you are interested in volunteering, click here to find out more.
If you are a young adult carer aged 16 to 25, living in Medway, and are interested in joining the project to be matched with a mentor visit the Carers First web page here.
Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].
If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.