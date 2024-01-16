Met Office maps show when and where snow will hit across the UK - check your location
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings and explained that snow and ice could affect certain areas.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office across the UK this week, with certain areas expected to be hit with snow and ice.
Experts at the Met Office have warned that snow and ice would affect Scotland today (Tuesday, January 16), with ice affecting the Belfast area.
On Wednesday, January 17, snow and ice is expected to affect the North West, and by Thursday, January 18 it is expected to travel further south, leading to disruption in high populated areas.
The Met Office has warned of travel delays, possible power cuts, delays or cancellations to rail and air travel due to snow. In regards to areas affected by ice, they have warned of injuries from slips and falls, and icy patches on untreated roads.
The Met Office’s snow map reveals further information about snowfall across the country, including which areas will be affected and by how much snowfall.
The North of Scotland seems to be the most affected by heavy snow, however as the week progresses, the snow will travel and affect Yorkshire towns.
By Thursday, January 18, snowfall is expected in the North East, hitting Newcastle Upon Tyne before moving south to Whitby.
By the end of the week, snowfall is expected to hit Wales before rainfall will affect the majority of the country.
