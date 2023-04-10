he met Office has said it’s going to be a wet and windy start to the week for many in the UK

The Easter weekend is almost over, and for many in the west of the UK it looks set to be a windy start to the new week. So much so that the met office has issued a yellow weather warning.

The warning will cover areas of western Scotland and England as well as Northern Ireland and Wales. It will come into effect at 3pm on Tuesday (April 11).

For much of the affected areas, the warning will finish at 6am on Wednesday April 12. However, for a large area of the south west of England, including Bristol and Somerset, a further warning will be in place until 11.59pm.

During this time, gusts of around 30/40mph could hit affected areas. This could also be accompanied by heavy rainfall.

Met office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “A change is on the way for the UK weather as the dry, settled, and in places warm conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather pattern from Sunday afternoon.

“This change happens first for Northern Ireland and Scotland, where Sunday afternoon rain will be replaced by blustery showers overnight and into Monday. Elsewhere, a mainly dry, but increasingly cloudy day on Sunday, with rain arriving for parts of Wales and southwest England by evening. Rain spreads east across other areas into Monday, with showers following.”

UK weather forecast

Today:

Spells of locally heavy rain clear eastern England through the morning; blustery showers following for most. Showers at times organised, with risk of hail and thunder, and lasting well into the evening. Temperatures near normal, but tempered by brisk winds.

April 11

Showers continuing in places, but becoming less widespread away from the southwest. Winds slowly easing, leading to a chilly night with frost in places.

Showers for some southern areas early, but more widespread, locally heavy rain will push north across England, Wales and Northern Ireland by late morning. Becoming windy, with gales developing.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office

Outlook for April 12 to 14