For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Body found after police search river for missing woman
Less than a day's air left on Titanic sub as searchers race the clock
Major disruption across London railways after person hit by train
Three injured, two critically in alleged London hospital stabbing
Andrew Tate appears in court charged with rape and human trafficking
'Devil Baby' TikTok star who stalked Mason Mount avoids prison time

Michael Eavis greeted Glastonbury guests from his Land Rover weeks after founder spotted in wheelchair

Many doubted the arrival of the Michael Eavis...

Will Millar
By Will Millar
2 minutes ago

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis was spotted greeting attendees from his Land Rover as the gates to the iconic music festival opened. The 87-year-old usually opens the gates himself but in a passing-of-the-torch moment, his daughter Emily did the honours.

Many doubted the arrival of the Dorset-born dairy farmer  who was spotted in a wheelchair last week, sparking concerns about his health. But revellers were overjoyed when he appeared at one of the gate’s, sitting in a red Land Rover.

As is tradition, Eavis greeted the first through the gates - which opened at 8am this morning (June 21). In the photo, revellers are crowding around the car as Eavis leans out the passenger window to shake hands with ticket holders.

Most Popular

    Emily Eavis joined her dad to greet the guests and when asked how it felt, she said: “I love welcoming people in - it’s always my favourite moment.”

    Michael Eavis greeted Glastonbury guests from his Land Rover weeks after founder spotted in wheelchair Michael Eavis greeted Glastonbury guests from his Land Rover weeks after founder spotted in wheelchair
    Michael Eavis greeted Glastonbury guests from his Land Rover weeks after founder spotted in wheelchair

    Thousands of Glastonbury fans queued overnight in a bid to be the first into the festival site at Worthy Farm. The annual festival spans five days and hosts thousands of artists from across the globe.

    Related topics:GlastonburyLand RoverDorset