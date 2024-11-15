Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Major rule change leads to 85% swing in boxer's favour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new study has uncovered how the untraditional format of Mike Tyson’s upcoming boxing fight against Jake Paul could boost the chances of the legendary boxer returning to the ring with a knockout.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world-renowned boxer will return to the ring after almost 20 years on Friday 15 November, meeting YouTube personality Jake Paul at the At&T Stadium in Texas.

The fight will unusually consist of eight rounds of two minutes, after the 58-year-old requested the major change to the format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unconventional format is likely to favour the veteran, after an AskGamblers study found that 85% of fights won by Tyson via knockout in the past four decades have lasted less than 16 minutes.

Man in Black Shirt and Pants Sitting on Exercise Equipment Credit: Cottonbro Studio via Pexels.

Tyson, who has never suffered defeat in an eight-round clash, is most likely to knockout Jake Paul in the fourth round of the fight, as the legendary boxer averages a knockout in just under seven minutes (6:56) in fights since November 1985.

Tyson’s average knockout time of 06:56 since November 1985 is currently bettered by only one heavyweight fighter, Nigerian star Efe Ajagba, when compared to this year's roster.

Paul has just a 15% chance of surviving all eight rounds against the 58-year-old on Friday, and the YouTube personality has only won one of his 11 previous fights by knockout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our analysis highlights the remarkable record of Tyson, and additionally emphasises how magnificent the American boxer was, when comparing his knockout average to current stars of the heavyweight division," commented Bojan Jovanovic.