Millions of Brits believe aliens are among us, and other popular conspiracy theories

Half of Brits confess to being conspiracy theorists, with fake moon landings, Area 51 and JFK’s assassination the most believed.

Aliens do exist and are being hidden from the public at Area 51, so say millions of Brits, according to new research.

When asked which conspiracy theories they believe, one in ten (10%) said alien life is being hidden from us while 7% said Area 51 is definitely a secret base for E.T. and his pals.

Overall, nearly half (48%) of the nation admitted they believe at least one of the 20 conspiracy theories listed – some of which are pretty peculiar to say the least.

Men are more likely than women to be conspiracists too (52% vs. 48%), investing their belief in theories surrounding JFK’s assassination, climate change, the Illuminati and much more.

The findings come from new research by MrQ186, who analysed TikTok data and then polled 2,000 people to find just how deep into the world of conspiracies Brits have fallen.

The theory most people admitted to believing is that Lee Harvey Oswald did not work alone in the assassination of JFK (15%) back in November 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

Hitting slightly closer to home, more than one in ten (13%) believe the death of Princess Diana in 1997 was no accident and that the UK Government orchestrated the whole thing, even though it happened in Paris, France.

Despite believing in creatures from outer-space, 12% refuse to believe the moon landings were real and are convinced the whole thing was faked.

And it gets even stranger when considering the so-called “flat earthers”.

These are a group of people who strongly believe the Earth is flat, even going so far as to say gravity and space don’t exist and the planet is surrounded by an ice wall (like in Game of Thrones…) to stop us from falling off. With a theory this farfetched you’d be forgiven for thinking nobody could possibly believe it, however three in every 100 Brits (3%) do.

The conspiracy theories Brits are most likely to believe:

Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone in killing JFK (15%)

The British authorities had a hand in the death of Princess Diana (13%)

The moon landing was fake (12%)

Humans have made contact with aliens, and this is being hidden from the public (10%

Area 51 is home to lots of aliens (7%)

The cost-of-living crisis is a government plot to control the public (6.5%)

Some bands and musicians deliver subliminal messages in their songs (6%)

The Illuminati controls everything (5.5%)

Climate change isn't real (5%)

The Government is releasing toxic chemicals into the atmosphere that leave visible plumes (chemtrails) (4%)

With millions being strapped for cash, more than one in twenty (6.5%) people also believe the cost-of-living crisis is simply a plot from the government to control us.

‘Control’ in general is a popular topic in the theories that have gained traction.

Musicians are secretly controlling us through music (6%), the Government is controlling us through chemtrails (3.5%) and the Illuminati controls pretty much everything (5.5%) are all theories believed by a worrying number of people.

But wait, it gets weirder…

One of the most popular conspiracy theories on TikTok details how a reptilian humanoid species exists among us, with A-List celebs and world leaders - including the Queen and King Charles - all apparently being part of this race. Oh, they can shapeshift by the way too.

TikTok hashtag data found a staggering 54,600 videos all detailing how the lizard race has infiltrated our world, including so-called “evidence” that certain celebrities and members of the Royal Family are in fact reptiles.

Thankfully this is a theory that didn’t seem to be too widely believed in the survey, so it’s not something a high number of Brits believe to be true. But maybe that’s what ‘they’ want us to think…

Those living in the capital, London, are most likely to be invested in conspiracies, where 53% believed at least one of the theories in the poll – five percentage points more than the national average. The idea that the moon landing was faked is the most widely believed conspiracy theory in London.

Rosie Maskell, Senior Marketing Executive at MrQ said: “Delving into the world of conspiracy theories is certainly an eye-opener. While some could almost be feasible if you spend enough time with the research, others are so obscure you wonder who came up with the theory in the first place.

“One video we found claimed Area 51 was in fact a portal to another dimension, while another shows ‘evidence’ that Elvis was a shapeshifting lizard. Of course, most of us will dismiss a lot of these theories, but who knows… the truth is out there!”