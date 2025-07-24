More needs to be done to eliminate homelessness

Every child deserves a proper home

Data recently released by central government makes for shocking reading as it informs that a record number of children are now homeless and living in temporary accommodation.

The number now homeless has amassed to 169,050 children, which is the highest number since records began in 1998.

It is also a 12% increase on last year

There are 131,140 temporary accomodation households, again exceeding previous records and there are 22,700 households living in emergency B&B accomodation. Shelter the homelessness charity have been pointing out that this figure is a massive increase on previous years.

Whilst the government does not publish data on the numbers of young children in temporary accommodation, the live data dashboard uses Freedom of Information requests to track the numbers of under-fives living in temporary accommodation and B&Bs and estimates as a result that there were in England alone, 36,400 households with young children in temporary accommodation in December 2024.

A number of local authorities are still using bed and breakfasts and hostels as temporary or emergency accommodation for homeless children.

Research by Shelter shows that B&Bs and hostels are extremely harmful for children due to shared facilities like bathrooms, no access to play spaces and families being cramped into one room.

In recent months, Ofsted highlighted that there is a great need to support children and young people who need more information about their options, including becoming a looked-after child, when they present as homeless.

Only 9% of homeless children and young people surveyed by Ofsted said they had been offered an advocate to help them understand their rights.

Mairi MacRae, Director of Campaigns and Policy at Shelter, said: “While their classmates are excited for the holidays ahead, over 169,000 children face a long summer stuck in damaging and insecure temporary accommodation.

This is the devastating result of a severe shortage of social rent homes and inadequate levels of housing benefit that continue to trap families in homelessness."

The UK has ratified the UN Convention, which outlines minimum standards for the treatment of children, including their right to an adequate standard of living, which includes housing.