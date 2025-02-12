More than a third of Brits think Valentine's Day is a good day to get engaged

Proposal

- 36% of people think February 14 is a good day to put a ring on it - 10% more men than women think the date is a good idea to seal the deal - Those living in Scotland are the least keen on getting engaged on that day

Valentine’s Day continues to be one of the most romantic dates in the calendar as more than a third of Brits think it’s either a very good or a good day to get engaged.

New research by discount voucher site MyVoucherCodes.co.uk has revealed that 36% of people in the UK view February 14th as a good day to get down on one knee.

Specifically, 14% of those asked if they thought Valentine’s Day was a good day to get engaged said ‘very good’ option, while a further 22% said it was a ‘good’ day to pop the question. 34% of those who took part in the survey said they were ‘neutral’ about the date being a good day to say ‘yes’ to a marriage proposal.

Just 6% said they thought it was a ‘very bad’ day to put a ring on it, while 9% said it was a ‘bad’ idea.

The survey also revealed that four in ten men (41%) think the date is either a 'very good' or 'good' day to get engaged, while just three in ten (31%) of women opted for those options.

Meanwhile, it’s those aged 18 to 24 most likely to say it’s a good or very good day to get engaged, with 58% saying Valentine’s is a good day to propose.

In terms of regions, it’s those living in London who are the most romantic, with 64% saying February 14th is a good day to get engaged.

MyVoucherCodes shopping expert Sarah-Jane Outten says, “This research proves love is still very much in the air on February 14th and it’s nice to mark the occasion with a gift – or a ring! But if budgets are tight then there are ways to save some money, and still ask the big question, with loads of deals out there to get the right ring, or flowers, and save some cash. Here are my top tips for shopping savvy on Valentine’s Day:

Don’t forget about delivery : When shopping online, don’t forget the length of time it can take for delivery. Although many sites offer next working day delivery service, or express delivery, I’d recommend ordering by February 10 to make sure it arrives in time.

: When shopping online, don’t forget the length of time it can take for delivery. Although many sites offer next working day delivery service, or express delivery, I’d recommend ordering by February 10 to make sure it arrives in time. Buy experiences not gifts: If you don’t want to spend lots of money on gifts, then consider buying or creating an experience. Whether that is a cosy movie night in, cooking them their favourite meal or booking a night away, it really is the thought that counts.

If you don’t want to spend lots of money on gifts, then consider buying or creating an experience. Whether that is a cosy movie night in, cooking them their favourite meal or booking a night away, it really is the thought that counts. Celebrate a few days late: Hotels and restaurants have been known to hike their prices around certain key dates in the calendar, or maybe you simply can’t get the day off work. There is no harm in celebrating Valentine’s Day a few days later and you might save some money.

Hotels and restaurants have been known to hike their prices around certain key dates in the calendar, or maybe you simply can’t get the day off work. There is no harm in celebrating Valentine’s Day a few days later and you might save some money. Keep an eye on discount codes: Whether you’re planning on popping the question or buying some chocolates or flowers for your partner, it’s wise to check for any discount vouchers on websites such as MyVoucherCodes. For instance, you can save extra 10% on Amori jewellery until March 14, 2025 and 20% off all bouquets when you sign up for the newsletter at MyFlowers, which is valid until March 31, 2025.

Whether you’re planning on popping the question or buying some chocolates or flowers for your partner, it’s wise to check for any discount vouchers on websites such as MyVoucherCodes. For instance, you can save extra 10% on Amori jewellery until March 14, 2025 and 20% off all bouquets when you sign up for the newsletter at MyFlowers, which is valid until March 31, 2025. Shop for yourself: If you’re single or if you’re in need of some self-love, why not treat yourself to something nice like a beauty subscription box, new clothes or a cool gadget? Valentine’s Day is about celebrating love everywhere – and that means you too!”

For these deals and much more, visit MyVoucherCodes.co.uk at https://www.myvouchercodes.co.uk.