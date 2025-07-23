Most affordable cities to live in to attend the best schools in England, new study reveals

Norwich is named in top 10 list of most affordable cities to live in to attend the best schools in England

With house prices in England climbing steadily over the years, finding an affordable home can feel like an uphill battle, especially if you’re also trying to secure a place near a top-rated school. For many families, living in the catchment area of an outstanding school often comes with a premium price tag.

But what if you could have both? What if there were places in England where excellent education didn’t mean blowing the budget on a mortgage? A new study has revealed the cities that offer just that. So, where in England can you find the perfect mix of affordability and educational excellence?

The research, carried out by University of Technology Sydney Online, explored over 130 locations across England to uncover where families can enjoy both quality education and budget-friendly housing. Using data from Ofsted inspections (January 2024 to January 2025) and house prices reported by the Office for National Statistics, researchers scored each location on two main factors: the percentage of schools rated ‘Outstanding’ and the average house price.

Norwich lands in eighth with a total score of 80.21. The city’s average house price of £246,000 may be on the steeper side, but its 10.09% rate of outstanding schools justifies the premium for many families.

It’s likely that Norwich’s rich culture, green spaces, and quality schools are what draw people in. For families who value lifestyle as much as education, Norwich makes a compelling case.

Meanwhile, Wigan claims the crown with a stellar 93.09 total score, affordable homes at £194,000, and the highest share of outstanding schools at 12.06%. Preston ranks second with £172,000 homes and 10.82% of schools rated outstanding. Chorley lands third, balancing a £237,000 house price with an 11.89% top-rated school rate. Burnley is a budget favourite at £118,000, though only 8.23% of schools are outstanding. Luton stands fifth with £199,000 homes and nearly 10% outstanding schools.

Hastings follows with a more premium £262,000 house price but an impressive 11.11% school quality. Knowsley stays firmly affordable at £181,000 and nearly 9% top-rated schools. Middlesbrough impresses with a £144,000 house price but ranks lower in school performance at 7.80%. Bolton finishes the top 10 with £200,000 homes and 8.60% of schools rated outstanding.

At the other end of the scale, places like Bath and North East Somerset, Stevenage, Horsham, and Brighton and Hove all scored below 40, often due to a mix of higher house prices and fewer outstanding schools.

Elmbridge, Barnet, and St Albans stood out as some of the priciest areas, with average house prices stretching from £546,000 to a staggering £668,000. In contrast, Burnley, Durham, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland boasted the lowest house prices in the country.

Wigan, Harrow, Chorley, Hillingdon, and Brent claimed the highest proportion of outstanding schools, while Stevenage, Bath and North East Somerset, and Stroud landed at the bottom.

And what about the major cities? Liverpool ranked a strong 15th, while Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, and Birmingham all placed mid-table. London came in at 72nd, with Cambridge and Oxford falling well behind at 109th and 113th respectively, likely weighed down by their sky-high property prices despite their reputations for academic excellence.

Top 20 list of the most affordable places to live in England to attend the best schools:

Rank Area Average House Price Percentage of schools rated outstanding at last Ofsted inspection (Year 2024) Total Score 1 Wigan £194,000 12.06 93.09 2 Preston £172,000 10.82 89.98 3 Chorley £237,000 11.89 88.48 4 Burnley £118,000 8.23 84.12 5 Luton £199,000 9.95 83.91 6 Hastings £262,000 11.11 82.99 7 Knowsley £181,000 8.98 81.50 8 Norwich £246,000 10.09 80.21 9 Middlesbrough £144,000 7.80 79.99 10 Bolton £200,000 8.60 78.21 11 Melton £273,000 10.00 77.38 12 Amber Valley £239,000 9.14 76.92 13 Sunderland £150,000 7.14 76.71 14 Lancaster £213,000 8.51 76.66 15 Liverpool £189,000 7.82 75.96 16 Newcastle-under-Lyme £204,000 7.95 75.14 17 Cheshire West and Chester £277,000 9.02 72.96 18 Canterbury £334,000 10.17 72.54 19 Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole £334,000 10.08 72.16 20 High Peak £268,000 8.61 72.07