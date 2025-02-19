Most Brits put pyjamas on as soon as they get home from work, according to new study

User (UGC) Submitted

There are two types of people in this world, according to a new poll - those who spend the entire evening in the same clothes they wore to the office (39 percent) – and those who put their PJs or “comfies” on the MINUTE they walk through the door (61 percent).

In fact, A third (36 percent) of PJ loving Britons would dress only in their nightwear, if it was socially acceptable,

And according to the findings, when working from home, almost half (48 percent) regularly spend the entire day in their PJs, while 37 percent have even refused to change for a video call, just adding a smart top or shirt to their lounging trousers.

As many as 77 percent of those surveyed, said being comfortable was key, while 57 percent insist that a good pair of PJ’s are simply the best clothing to hang around in, according to the nationwide poll, by window and door experts, Safestyle.

Yet - 41 percent hate when people pop over unannounced, while they’re happily in their PJ’s at an early hour.

The survey suggests many Brits regularly make trips outside the house in their nightwear – with 59 percent happily wearing them to take the bins out.

Perhaps more alarmingly, 19 percent are happy to pop to the shops in their PJs, while nine percent have even done the school run.

It’s no surprise that two thirds (61 percent) believe getting changed into their pyjamas after being out all day is the greatest feeling in the world.

But it is not just pyjamas that Brits love wearing around the house, over half (55 percent) love walking around the house in their undies, while ten percent go a step further and admit to doing household chores while completely naked.

Surprisingly, two thirds (65 percent) say they AREN’T worried about someone seeing them walking around naked through the window, with over 60s (82 percent) the least likely to panic about being seen.

Scarlett Moffatt, working with Safestyle, said: “There’s no better feeling than getting home and into your PJs after you’ve been out all day. Relaxing in your favourite comfy clothes and enjoying the feeling of just being at home is the best! I’d wear PJs to work if it was socially acceptable!”

A spokesperson for Safestyle said: “This revealing data shows how relaxed the nation is when it comes to going about their daily routines in the comfort of their own home – choosing to chill out in their “comfies” – or in some cases opting to wear nothing at all. What’s particularly eye-opening is that over two thirds don’t seem to mind who sees them through their window. For those who feel more inhibited but want to make the most of the light from their windows, privacy glass is a great option to keep what goes on indoors under wraps – especially as evening draws in.”