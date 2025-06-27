Motoring expert warns young drivers: "Don't get ripped off on insurance - here's how to save hundreds"

Motoring expert shares tips to help young drivers cut insurance costs

Young drivers are being urged to take action to avoid sky-high car insurance premiums - with one motoring expert sharing his top tips to slash costs.

Dan Jones, operations manager at leading motoring site DrivingExperience.com, says first-time drivers are being hit hardest by the cost-of-driving crisis – but there are simple ways to bring down their insurance bills.

"We see it time and time again - young drivers giving up before they've even got going because of the cost of insurance," says Dan.

"My message is simple: don't get ripped off on insurance. There are smart ways to save hundreds without cutting corners - from picking the right car to getting rewarded for safe driving."

According to official figures, younger drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident, pushing up premiums for 17 - 24-year-olds. But Dan believes knowledge is power and says these six tips could make the difference between affording that special first car or not.

Dan Jones' top 6 money-saving tips for first-time drivers

Add an experienced named driver

Adding an experienced driver, such as a family member who hasn't made any claims, to the policy may help reduce the premium as insurers can view it as an overall lower risk if they drive the car occasionally.

It's important, though, that they are not added as the main driver, which might be seen as misleading, thereby invalidating the insurance policy.

Pay annually

If financially possible, then paying annually rather than monthly, can help reduce the cost of the policy. By paying upfront in one go, you can avoid monthly interest charges, potentially saving hundreds of pounds.

Choose an insurance group 1 car

The type of car being driven can make a huge difference to insurance costs. A more expensive, larger car with a powerful engine will, generally, cost more to insure.

It is sensible to opt for an insurance group 1 car, which is the cheapest to insure, while avoiding making modifications.

Consider telematics

A 'black box', or telematics, can reward safe driving, such as sticking to speed limits. Tracking a responsible young driver over time with this app, might see insurers reduce the cost of insurance payments, plus other benefits including vouchers.

Shop around

Just like with most household bills, it pays to shop around for the best deals. This includes visiting price comparison websites and getting quotes from insurers who only offer their product directly.

Remember, though, that the cheapest might not be best as the insurance policy has to be fit for purpose.

Opt for a high voluntary excess

Setting a higher voluntary excess, an amount paid before the insurer does, can help reduce the overall cost of the cover. However, it's crucial to be able to afford the amount that is stated.

“Put a little homework in now - pick a sensible car, compare quotes, consider telematics, and set a realistic excess - and you’ll keep costs down and get on the road sooner,” concluded Dan. “Good decisions at the start of your driving life pay dividends for years to come.”

For more information about DrivingExperience.com, and young driver training, visit www.drivingexperience.com.