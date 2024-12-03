Mumbelievable! One in five drivers would never let their mother borrow their car

User (UGC) Submitted

A fifth of motorists say they would not lend their car to their mum – with a third of them confessing that they don’t trust her driving, reveals research by Tempcover, the temporary car insurance service.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sons are a third more likely to refuse to let their mum borrow their car, with more than one in five men (22%) snubbing their mother, compared with only 16% of women.

Most Popular

After worries about driving abilities, the next biggest concern for motorists fearful of lending their car to their mum is that she wouldn’t have the right insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dads didn't fare much better – with one in six drivers (16%) saying they wouldn’t lend their car to their father.

Bristolians are most likely to hide the car keys from their mother (30%), while less than one in ten (7%) Belfast residents admit to doing the same.

One in ten motorists (12%) would refuse to let their partner borrow their car, and a quarter (24%) would never lend their vehicle to their children. Half of us (52%) say we would not allow a neighbour to take our car for a spin, while two-fifths (42%) would turn down a work colleague.

More than a quarter of motorists (27%) have had their car damaged when lending it to family and friends – requiring £718 in repairs on average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential bill for damages adds up to more than £4 billion across the whole of the UK over the past five years – or £840 million a year.

Motorists with comprehensive insurance policies were traditionally covered to drive any other car as standard, but insurers started to remove this cover in the early 2000s.

More than half of people (52%) aren’t aware that most comprehensive insurance no longer automatically covers them to drive another person’s vehicle. This confusion rises to almost three-fifths (58%) of drivers aged over 55, who grew up being used to having this cover as standard.

Drivers confused about whether they are covered should look in their insurance documents for a section referencing Driving Other Cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary insurance experts at Tempcover are advising motorists to consider using temporary car insurance for peace of mind when letting someone borrow their vehicle.

Jake Lambert, temporary insurance expert at Tempcover, comments: "It's surprising how many sons and daughters have banned mum from borrowing their car - with some confessing they don't trust her driving, and that's despite her likely to have years more experience behind the wheel.

"There’s no reason not to lend your car to your mum – just make sure she’s got the right insurance first before handing over the keys.

"Tempcover’s temporary car insurance not only protects the lender but also ensures that the borrower is adequately covered, providing peace of mind for both parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the borrower isn’t properly insured, the owner of the vehicle can incur significant costs, which can easily happen if they don’t have the right cover in place before you let them drive away.

"To save the hassle of adding them to your policy, using temporary insurance will also protect your no-claims bonus."

Motorists can get a quote online and be on the road in under two minutes, with prices starting from as little as £16.50 for 24 hours of comprehensive cover at Tempcover.