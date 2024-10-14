Musical evening raises £3,500 for Motor Neurone Disease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The recent Musical Evening in 2nd Saintfield Presbyterian Church hall organised by Brian Johnston has raised £3,500 for Motor Neurone Disease.

The hall was packed to capacity and the audience was treated to a rich variety of music from Comber Music Club, The Lindsay Chorale and husband and wife duo, Jonathan & Iryna Johnston on flute and piano.

Brian, who compered the event, adding a touch of humour to the proceedings, welcomed everyone and thanked the minister, session and committee of the Church for making the hall available. He also expressed his thanks to all those who had given up their time to come along and support such a worthy cause, and those who were unable to come but had sent donations.

Comber Music Club had everyone singing along as they played a selection of Irish, Scottish, Country and Gospel medleys. The Lindsay Chorale, accompanied by Daniel Clements and under the baton of Keith Acheson, sang a selection of songs from different genres, including ‘Westering Home’ and a beautiful arrangement of ‘It is Well With My Soul’. Jonathan & Iryna, ever popular with audiences throughout the province played a selection of popular and light classical pieces. Their programme included ‘The Londonderry Air’, ‘The Flight of the Bumblebee’, ‘Song From A Secret Garden’ and ‘Pennywhistle Jig’, which Jonathan of course played on the penny whistle.

After the interval during which everyone enjoyed light refreshments, Marie Holmes from the Northern Ireland branch of MNDA, gave the audience an insight into the work of MNDA, and praised Brian for his tireless work for the charity over many years through the sale of his books of humour, and hand crafted reindeer, entertainment in the community, and for organising concerts like this.

The Musical Evening concluded with everyone singing ‘A Perfect Day’, and there was a real buzz of excitement as the audience left, having enjoyed a wonderful evening of music, and in the knowledge that they had helped to raise a significant amount for such a deserving cause.