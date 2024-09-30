My cat almost died after eating garden bunting

A cat who became seriously ill after scoffing some garden bunting was saved by vets in an emergency nighttime operation.

“They were so lovely and caring and explained what they would need to do if it was either a tumour or a foreign body,” said Samantha. “I couldn’t think what Feliz could possibly have eaten but having hunted everywhere later the only thing I could find were scraps of old garden bunting. “I was absolutely distraught and just wanted to make sure I saw her before I left, in case it was the last time.” Samantha got a call during the operation to say a 5cm by 1cm strip of cloth had been found and there were additional complications that made the procedure much more complicated and a happy outcome less certain. Vets Now’s Head of Telehealth Dave Leicester says: “While we might think dogs are most likely to swallow unsuitable items, cats are also prone to eating things they shouldn’t, like this cloth. “Some objects may be small enough to pass through their system without causing any problems, but in Feliz’s case the cloth got stuck and she became seriously ill quite quickly. “Thankfully, although it was quite a long and complex operation, our vet team were able to remove it. Even when Feliz came through the extensive procedure, the next 48 hours were critical as to whether she survived." "As she was too distressed to easily allow necessary post-op care at the clinic, Samantha picked her up to continue the medication and feeding at home." “It was still so worrying as I knew she wasn’t out of the woods,” said Samantha. “Even after the first few days when I felt I could relax a little, we didn’t leave the house for two weeks because she is so precious. “We’re so grateful and can’t thank Vets Now enough for everything they did. We thought we were going to lose her and were the happiest we’ve ever been that she has come through this.”