For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Missing schoolgirl, 13, found hundreds of miles from her home
President Joe Biden to make visit to the UK this month
Man charged with murder of 'gentle giant' teen, 15, killed in stabbing
Oscar winning actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Boy and man stabbed to death after fight at late-night ‘street party’
Jurors told Kevin Spacey is a ‘sexual bully’ as trial begins

Mystery as man and woman found dead at London Premier Inn alongside ‘unknown’ substance

A man and a woman were found dead at London Premier Inn hotel with police describing the incident as ‘unexpected’.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
11 minutes ago

An investigation has been launched after a man and a woman were found dead inside a Premier Inn hotel room in East London. The police said the mysterious scene was discovered just before 1pm on Saturday (July 1) after the pair were found unresponsive in the hotel room in Mercury Gardens, Romford.

According to a report by the Independent, an “unknown substance” was also found in the room. Police said what they found was ‘unexpected’ and both fire and ambulance services were in attendance.

A statement read: “Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers also attended due to concerns about a substance that was found at the scene.

Most Popular

    “The deaths are being treated as unexpected and further enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances.”

    Premier Inn said they are attempting to help authorities with the investigation. It said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of these guests at this terribly sad time. Our team are assisting the police with their investigation.”

    A man and a woman were found dead at London Premier Inn hotel with police describing the incident as ‘unexpected’. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)A man and a woman were found dead at London Premier Inn hotel with police describing the incident as ‘unexpected’. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
    A man and a woman were found dead at London Premier Inn hotel with police describing the incident as ‘unexpected’. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Related topics:PoliceLondon Ambulance ServiceLondon Fire Brigade