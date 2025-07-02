Named: Top UK locations most anxious about Monday mornings
The analysis, based on nationwide search data, found that Manchester recorded just 48 Sunday Scaries-related searches per 100,000 people, the lowest rate of any major UK city. In contrast, cities like Norwich (382), Newcastle (348), and Oxford (345) topped the anxiety rankings, suggesting Mancunians are heading into the workweek with a far more relaxed mindset.
This insight comes as national searches for “Sunday Scaries” have surged by 84% year-on-year, reflecting the UK’s growing struggle with work-related stress and burnout, especially among hybrid and remote workers. YuLife’s own data shows that 66% of employees reported feeling burnt out in 2024, making pre-Monday anxiety a warning sign that employers can’t afford to ignore.
The UK’s Most Anxious Cities
These are the cities where people are most anxious about Monday. Topping the list is Norwich, with 382 Sunday Scaries-related searches per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the UK. Newcastle follows with 348, and Oxford comes in third with 341.
|City
|Total Search volume per 100k residents
|Norwich
|382
|Newcastle
|348
|Oxford
|345
|Reading
|299
|Plymouth
|295
|Dundee
|285
|Ipswich
|270
|Gloucester
|249
|Bristol
|246
|Portsmouth
|244
The Least Anxious Cities in the UK
These are the UK cities showing the lowest levels of Sunday night work anxiety, based on search volume. Manchester ranks as the most relaxed city, with just 48 Sunday Scaries-related searches per 100,000 people. London comes in second with 59, while Durham takes third with 78.
|City
|Total Search volume per 100k residents
|Manchester
|48
|London
|59
|Durham
|78
|Nottingham
|81
|Cambridge
|100
|Sheffield
|106
|Leicester
|106
|Liverpool
|111
|Northampton
|114
|Milton Keynes
|132
What Employers Can Do to Ease Sunday Night Anxiety
For many employees, the Sunday Scaries are a symptom, not just of individual stress, but of deeper workplace issues: poor boundaries, lack of autonomy, and a sense of disconnection. While the anxiety may show up on a Sunday evening, it usually stems from what’s happening during the week.
Employers have a critical role to play in changing that. It starts with creating a culture that prioritises wellbeing before burnout begins. That doesn’t always require a huge investment, but it does require consistency. Encouraging teams to switch off after hours, supporting flexible schedules, and recognising effort regularly can all make a difference.
Proactive wellbeing support is key. Platforms like YuLife help employers build a preventative culture, where employees are nudged to care for their mental and physical health daily, not just when things go wrong. Whether it’s through movement challenges, mindfulness prompts, or real-time rewards, the goal is to reduce everyday stress before it spills into the weekend.
By giving employees the tools and encouragement to prioritise their wellbeing, and by making that support part of how work happens, not an add-on, businesses can help prevent Sunday anxiety from becoming a weekly norm. The result? Healthier teams, stronger morale, and better long-term performance.
Katie Howarth, Head of People at YuLife, comments: “If your employees are feeling anxious before the week even begins, that’s not just a wellbeing issue, it’s a business risk. The Sunday Scaries are a symptom of something bigger: a workforce that feels overwhelmed, disconnected, or unsupported. And while these feelings show up on a Sunday night, they’re shaped by everything that happens during the working week, unrealistic demands, lack of flexibility, and poor boundaries.
Employers can either ignore it or get ahead of it. With the right tools, culture, and mindset, it’s possible to build workplaces where wellbeing is proactive, not reactive. At YuLife, we believe that small, everyday actions, when supported by the business, can shift how people feel about their jobs, their teams, and themselves. And when employees feel supported and energised, they don’t just show up on Monday, they show up at their best.”
Methodology
YuLife analysed 3 search terms related to the ‘Sunday Scaries’, including phrases like “Sunday Scaries,” “Sunday Blues,” and “Sunday Syndrome.”, using data from Google Keyword Planner and KeywordTool.io. Monthly search volumes were normalised against the most recent ONS population figures to calculate the number of searches per 100,000 residents for each city. The final ranking includes 40 major UK towns and cities.