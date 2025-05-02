NASA takes possession of Orion capsule set to pave way for first Moon landing in 50 years

The finished Orion spacecraft for the Artemis II mission was officially handed over to NASA for launch processing on May 1, 2025 for a crewed mission to the Moon early next year.

NASA has taken possession of the Orion spacecraft that will fly astronauts on the Artemis II mission — a critical test flight that will pave the way for the first human landing on the Moon in more than half a century.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Artemis II mission, scheduled for launch in early 2026, will send a crew of four on a ten-day journey beyond the Moon and back.

Although it will not enter lunar orbit or land, the flight is intended to validate key systems needed for future deep-space missions and marks the final step before a return to the Moon’s surface with Artemis III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spacecraft was formally handed over on 1 May 2025 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, following final assembly and testing by Lockheed Martin.

It will now undergo final processing ahead of integration with the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

Described by Lockheed Martin as the most advanced human-rated deep space spacecraft ever developed, Orion includes the crew module, crew module adaptor and launch abort system.

The company is NASA’s prime contractor for the capsule.

Kirk Shireman, its vice president of Human Space Exploration and Orion programme manager, said: "This achievement is a testament to our employees and suppliers who have worked tirelessly to get us to this important milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Orion spacecraft completion for Artemis II is a major step forward in our nation's efforts to develop a long-term lunar presence.

"It's exciting to think that soon, humans will see the Earth rise over the lunar horizon from our vehicle, while also travelling farther from Earth than ever before."

Artemis II will be Orion’s first crewed flight, following two uncrewed test missions: EFT-1 and Artemis I.

For the upcoming flight, the spacecraft has been upgraded with new life-support systems including thermal control, waste management, audio communications, and an exercise machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also carries a fully functional launch abort system, an experimental laser communications unit, and docking sensors for future use.

The crew — NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — will assess the capsule’s systems and conduct scientific experiments.

The mission includes a close rendezvous with the rocket’s upper stage, rehearsing docking manoeuvres needed for future landings.

NASA has stated that Artemis III — the follow-up mission — will attempt the first crewed Moon landing since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Lockheed Martin is currently building additional Orion capsules for Artemis III and IV and holds a contract with NASA to supply spacecraft through to Artemis VIII.