Nearly 50% of UK public opts for a Celebration of Life instead of traditional funeral

Celebration of Life

The funeral industry is undergoing a transformation as families across the UK seek personalised and environmentally conscious ways to honour their loved ones. A recent report by SunLife highlights a shift in UK funeral preferences. Half of all services last year were described as celebrations of life, reflecting a move toward more personalised and uplifting ceremonies.

A Touching Finish, a leading provider of celebration-of-life planning services, is helping families create unique tributes that reflect not only their loved ones’ personalities but also their commitment to the planet.

Eco-Friendly Farewells on the Rise

In line with growing awareness of climate change, many families are turning to sustainable funeral practices. This trend includes options such as:Eco-Friendly Coffins and Shrouds: Biodegradable options made from bamboo, willow, or sustainable fabrics like linen and hemp are becoming popular. Companies like Woven Farewell and Shrouds and Ashes lead the way with innovative designs.

Natural Burials: Woodland and wildflower meadow burial sites, offered by providers such as Natural Endings, preserve and enhance ecosystems while providing a serene resting place.

Green Cremations: Alternatives like water cremation (Resomation®) significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional cremations. Kindly Earth offers this innovative service in the UK.

Sustainable Memorials: Families can opt for tree planting or wildflower seeding with companies like Ashes to Blooms and Life for a Life Memorial Forests, creating lasting tributes that benefit biodiversity. These practices align with the increasing preference for uplifting celebrations of life in the UK as more people source unique solutions instead of traditional options.

Verity Sharples, founder of A Touching Finish, commented, “At A Touching Finish, we’re seeing a significant rise in families wanting meaningful and sustainable ways to say goodbye. Whether it’s incorporating eco-friendly coffins, live-streaming services to reduce travel, or planting living memorials, we help create tributes that honour both the individual and the planet.”

The company’s services also extend to practical eco-conscious solutions, such as:

Carbon Offsetting: Offsetting the environmental impact of funeral activities through tree planting and reforestation projects.

Sustainable Transport: Using electric hearses or bicycles, such as those offered by Cycle Hearse UK.

A Touching Finish is committed to helping families navigate this evolving landscape with compassion and care. By blending personalisation with sustainability, they ensure that every farewell not only celebrates a life well-lived but also leaves a positive legacy for future generations.