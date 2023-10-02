Telling news your way
Nearly 8 in 10 embarrassed children avoid sleepovers – due to bedwetting

Eight in 10 children who experience bedwetting have never attended a sleepover - because they’re too embarrassed.

By Richard Jenkins
5 hours ago

A survey of 742 adults, with children aged 4-11, found 69 per cent of kids have turned down an invite to a sleepover party. 

And nearly as many (67 per cent) of parents have declined an invitation on behalf of their child. 

To help parents and kids deal with the experience, and help kids make friends and gain independence through sleepovers, Pampers Ninjamas teamed up with Dr Ranj Singh on educational and fun content discussing bedwetting, and how to prepare for nights out of the home.

    Breaking bedwetting barriers

    The three-part series provides education about why bladder leaks can happen, as well as practical tips on how to manage them, particularly during sleepover moments. 

    Paediatrician, TV presenter and author Dr Ranj, said: “Sleepovers can play an important role in developing the confidence and independence of children, as well as for their enjoyment. 

    “So I am proud to be helping the 82 per cent of children who are currently missing out, to offer practical advice as to how to better prepare for overnight stays with friends and family." 

    The research also found more than a quarter (26 per cent) of respondents are not comfortable discussing bedwetting with parents hosting sleepovers.

    And 35 per cent report an increase in bedwetting before going back to school, suggesting scholastic stress could be a trigger.

    To combat the situation, 76 per cent have invested in a waterproof mattress, while 68 per cent have purchased nappies for older children.

