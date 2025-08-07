New fitness survey reveals Gloucester as the strongest city in the UK - where does your city rank?

An informative study, which surveyed 2,000 fitness fanatics, has revealed Gloucester as the city with the strongest in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who’s the strongest in the UK? Each city would feel they have a chance, but a brand new fitness report has finally revealed the city boasting the most strength.

Leading home-gym supplier, Mirafit, has revealed their Strongest Cities Survey. They quizzed 2,000 adults who lift weights in the gym to uncover the average weight across four different strength-focused exercises (deadlift, military press, squat and bench press).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By analysing the total average weight, they’ve revealed the strongest cities across the UK.

Top ten results from the survey

Ranking as the strongest city in the UK, according to the survey data, is Gloucester, with an average weight of 232.2kg across all four strength-based exercises. The city, situated in the south west of England, prioritises strength training with an array of high-quality facilities on hand, allowing people to smash their fitness goals with ease.

Plymouth places second in the ranking, highlighted as another strong UK city in terms of average weight. In particular, Plymouth has the second-best average weight for the deadlift exercise (82.1kg), only bettered by Gloucester (84.5kg). Overall, across all four strength-focused routines, fitness fanatics in Plymouth average 214.4kg.

Outside of England, Belfast is the third-strongest city in the UK, with an average weight of 212.3kg. The Northern Irish capital boasts the third-highest deadlift weight (79.8kg) and also ranks inside the top ten for the bench press exercise. Overall, this city clearly prioritises strength training in the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicester is in fourth place, with an average weight of 202.4kg. With a combination of strength-focused gyms and various fitness or wellness establishments dotted throughout the city, it’s no surprise that this Midlands city placed high in the study.

In fifth position, York is another UK city that takes strength building seriously. With impressive averages across the deadlift (79.2kg) and squat (64.8kg) routines, York is home to a range of fitness establishments, including British weightlifting clubs, averaging 202kg overall.

Next, in sixth place, Brighton and Hove average 201.6kg across all strength exercises. Situated on the south coast, Brighton and Hove take strength training seriously, as reflected in the survey results. The city ranked particularly high for the squat exercise, posting the second-highest average weight (78.5kg) out of the entire UK.

According to the survey results, Coventry places seventh with an average weight of 193.5kg. Respondents from the Midlands city record one of the best average bench press and deadlift averages out of all examined locations. Mirafit’s Wellness Index also highlighted Coventry as a city prioritising saunas, spas, and other recovery-focused businesses, making it a great destination for fitness fanatics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just behind Coventry, placing eighth in the ranking is Swansea. The Welsh city records an average weight of 192.1kg across the bench press, deadlift, squat and military press routines. Interestingly, Swansea records the second-best average bench press weight, 67kg, with only Gloucester (69.5kg) posting a better average.

Nearing the end of the ranking is Edinburgh, which places in ninth position. The city, located on the south coast of England, records an average weight of 191.7kg across all four strength-based routines. This includes 52.33kg for the military press exercise, the fourth-best in the UK.

Finally, Birmingham, with an average weight of 190.8kg, rounds off the top ten strongest cities in the UK. England’s second city records impressive averages in the deadlift (69.8kg) and squat (63.1kg) but is ultimately bested by even better cities, which managed to record higher scores across all four routines.

Speaking on the study, Mark Harris, Fitness Expert at leading home-gym supplier, Mirafit, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, the study into the strongest cities around the UK has produced some incredible regional insight. In particular, it’s great to see the numbers broken down by each individual strength-focused exercise, allowing us to visualise how each city performs across various routines.

“Gloucester proved impressive, recording substantial averages in the deadlift, squat, bench press and military press, topping the charts in all four of these routines and positioning themselves as the strongest city out of the whole UK! It highlights the city’s commitment to providing residents with high-quality fitness and strength-building establishments, allowing people to work towards their goals with ease.

“This study aimed to uncover the strongest cities by quizzing respondents on their average weight across different exercises. By training vital muscles in the arms or legs and balancing recovery with tailored strength-building regimes, I believe anyone can work towards becoming stronger. It just takes time, continuous effort and patience, alongside healthy lifestyle habits.”

Find the Strongest Cities study in full here: https://mirafit.co.uk/blog/these-are-the-strongest-cities-in-the-uk/