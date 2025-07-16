New study reveals UK’s wettest cities

Manchester

We know the UK is no stranger to rain, especially during summer - but which UK city holds the crown for being the wettest?

As part of their new research, the team at Trtl Travel have ranked and revealed the rainiest cities in the UK, using data from Met Office UK Climate Averages.

The full study can be accessed here: https://uk.trtltravel.com/blogs/news/suntrap-cities-the-sunniest-hottest-places-in-the-uk-revealed

Following just behind Cardiff which claims the title of being the rainiest city in the UK, Manchester claims second spot, with an average annual rainfall of 99.77mm.

Best indoor activities — Curious minds should head straight for the Science and Industry Museum, where interactive exhibits bring Manchester’s industrial history to life. Art lovers won’t want to miss The Whitworth, with its stunning galleries and indoor spaces.

And when in doubt, you can always spend a rainy afternoon in the iconic Northern Quarter, the perfect place for a good coffee and a bit of people watching.

See how other cities rank below…

The UK’s rainiest cities

City Average annual rainfall (mm) Cardiff 100.27 Manchester 99.77 Glasgow 96.12 Leeds 88.11 Sheffield 69.3 Liverpool 68.69 Bristol 68.25 Birmingham 67.44 Edinburgh 60.64 London 60.17 Nottingham 52.5 Leicester 52.5