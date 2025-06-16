Newcastle named most sustainable city to visit in England, new research reveals

Newcastle has been named the most sustainable destination in England to visit this year, according to new research by train operator LNER.

The study ranked 71 towns and cities across England and Scotland, looking at which places are best suited to different types of travel, whether you're planning a family break, foodie trip, cultural getaway, or eco-friendly escape.

The findings come as more UK travellers seek out destinations that reflect their values, including access to green spaces, low-impact activities and responsible tourism choices.

Newcastle took the top spot for sustainability, outperforming cities across the country in key indicators such as air quality, plant-based food options, and public engagement with sustainable living.

The study used data from a wide range of sources, including the Office for National Statistics (ONS), UK Air, Companies House and Google Keyword Planner, and considered everything from the number of vegan restaurants and eco-certified hotels to interest in recycling, clothes donation and electric transport. Each data point was weighted and adjusted for population before being scored out of 100.

Newcastle scored particularly well for air quality, with the lowest pollution levels in England, and ranked highly for access to green space, averaging nearly eight parks or playing fields within 1km of any given location.

The city also boasts one of the highest concentrations of vegan restaurants in the UK, and is placed in the top three nationally for online search interest in sustainable lifestyle habits.

Elsewhere in the sustainability rankings, Aberdeen took the top spot in Scotland, with similarly low pollution levels and a strong concentration of second-hand shops and plant-based dining options.

Other category winners in LNER’s report include York (best for families and outdoor experiences), Brighton and Edinburgh (best for foodies), Stirling and Cambridge (best for culture) and Inverness (best for outdoor travel in Scotland).

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: “When you’re choosing where to go, it’s not always easy to know what a city is really best at—especially if you're trying to plan something special. This research helps take out the guesswork and shows what different places have to offer.”

He added: “We hope this guide helps people make more informed choices, whether they’re planning a day trip or a longer summer break. There are so many brilliant destinations on our route, and this is just one more way to celebrate them.”

The full report is available to view at: https://www.lner.co.uk/destinations/travel-inspiration/best-destinations-to-visit/