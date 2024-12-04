NICEIC shares tips for decorating safely this Christmas

With almost half of Brits planning to decorate their homes for Christmas between 1-10 December, NICEIC, the UK’s leading certification and training body for the electrical industry, is reminding householders to prioritise electrical safety this festive season.

While Christmas decorations add a festive touch to any home, it’s important for people to be aware of the potential electrical hazards that can arise from improper installation and faulty electrical decorations.

With this in mind, NICEIC is sharing tips for householders to ensure maximum safety when decorating their homes this Christmas:

Choose the right lights – only buy from reputable retailers, check instructions before installing lights and do not use indoor lights in an outdoor setting.

Check for damage – inspect lights and electrical decorations for damaged cords, loose connections, or broken lamps and bulbs before installing. If decorations are damaged, do not attempt to repair them yourself.

Avoid overloading outlets – avoid overloading socket-outlets with too many lights or decorations.

Safe cables and cords – do not run cables and cords through doors or windows, and place cables away from areas where they may be damaged by foot traffic or cause a trip hazard.

Turn off lights – turn off and unplug lights when leaving the house or going to bed.

Keep decorations away from heat sources – avoid placing decorations near heat sources, such as radiators or candles.

Paul Collins, NICEIC Technical Director, said: “With Christmas fast approaching, it's important for people to remember that electrical safety should still be a top priority. Decorating the home for Christmas is a fun activity for the whole family, and for everyone’s safety, it's crucial to be aware of the potential electrical hazards that can occur and to use a qualified and competent electrician where required.

“By following these simple safety tips, householders can enjoy a safe and merry Christmas without any electrical mishaps.”

Householders are also reminded to avoid undertaking electrical work in the home and to instruct a certified business for any electrical repairs. Find your local NICEIC-certified business using the NICEIC ‘find a trusted tradesperson’ tool. For more information, visit: niceic.com/dontdiy niceic.com/find-a-tradesperson to locate your local NICEIC-certified business.