Nigeria genocide: Diplomacy please over US military intervention threat

In response to recent remarks credited to U.S. President Donald J. Trump suggesting possible military action in Nigeria over alleged “genocide” against Christians in the country’s northern region, three major Nigerian civic groups — the Oodua Renaissance Movement (ORM), the Student Rights Coalition (SRC), and the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation (ABATCO) — have issued a joint statement condemning any foreign military intervention and calling for strengthened diplomatic cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Ayeni Oluwaseun Samuel reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity, sovereignty, and the safety of every citizen — Christian, Muslim, or otherwise.”

Condemning Foreign Military Threats

The statement describes President Trump’s reported comment that the U.S. “may very well go in, guns-a-blazing” as deeply troubling, emphasising that such rhetoric undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty and the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

“Nigeria is a sovereign country with functioning democratic institutions,” the release stated. “We reject any notion that military incursion by a foreign power could be justified under any pretext. What Nigeria needs from friends and allies is support, not threats.”

Insecurity: A National Tragedy Beyond Religion

The organisations acknowledged Nigeria’s ongoing security challenges — including insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, and communal clashes — but urged the international community to avoid interpreting the crisis through a strictly religious lens.

Citing reports from the Catholic News Agency, Open Doors International, and the Council on Foreign Relations, the statement noted that over 55,000 Nigerians have been killed in conflicts since 2019, affecting both Christians and Muslims.

“The violence in Nigeria is complex,” the statement reads. “It is driven by a combination of factors — terrorism, poverty, governance gaps, land-use conflict, and climate pressures. It affects Christians, Muslims, and traditional believers alike. Framing it as a war on Christians alone risks deepening divisions and obscuring the true roots of the problem.”

Appeal for Partnership, Not Provocation

The groups urged the U.S. Government to work with, not against, the Nigerian Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for increased cooperation in intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism support, humanitarian relief for internally displaced persons, and technological assistance to Nigeria’s security forces.

“The path forward is collaboration — not confrontation. We invite the United States to assist Nigeria in building capacity, stabilising conflict-affected regions, and addressing the humanitarian crisis. True friends help strengthen democracy, not undermine it,” said Ayeni Oluwaseun Samuel.

Acknowledging Efforts and Urging Continued Action

While commending the Tinubu administration for ongoing security reforms, the groups stressed that more work remains. They urged the government to expand intelligence gathering, ensure accountability for perpetrators of violence, and increase community engagement across affected regions.

A Call for National Unity

The joint release called on Nigerians from all regions, religions, and political affiliations to rise above division and unite around a shared goal of peace and nationhood.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us,” the statement declared. “We must not allow politics or religion to be used as tools to weaken our unity or invite external powers to dictate our future.”

Recommendations for a Way Forward

To ensure lasting stability, ORM, SRC, and ABATCO proposed:

A National Security and Reconciliation Summit involving the government, civil society, faith leaders, and international partners;

involving the government, civil society, faith leaders, and international partners; A Joint Nigeria–U.S. Working Group focused on security and development cooperation;

focused on security and development cooperation; Expanded community-based peacebuilding and early-warning systems;

and early-warning systems; Increased transparency and data-driven policymaking on violence and conflict incidents; and

on violence and conflict incidents; and A public education campaign promoting interfaith tolerance and national cohesion.

Conclusion

“We deplore every act of violence and mourn every innocent life lost — Christian, Muslim, or otherwise,” the statement concludes. “We reject external military intervention and instead call for constructive, respectful collaboration. Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty are non-negotiable. Together, with international partnership and national purpose, peace can and must prevail.”

For and on behalf of the Oodua Renaissance Movement (ORM), the Student Rights Coalition (SRC), and the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Crusade Organisation (ABATCO)﻿