Oasis and Taylor Swift inspire English singers to book lessons
Off the back of Taylor Swift’s revolutionary Eras Tour, and the monumental Oasis reunion, it seems singers across the country have been inspired.
Research by Mobile Annexe revealed that Oxford has seen a 267.74% rise in searches for terms like ‘singing lessons’, ‘singing lessons near me’, and ‘vocal training’.
In May, the terms were only searched 310 times, but over the past 3 months, they’ve rocketed to an average of 1,140 searches a month.
Colchester came second with a 240% boost, and Stoke-on-Trent third with a 236.59% surge.
Gary Clayden-Smith from Mobile Annexe, who conducted the research, said: “It’s amazing to see a new wave of singers inspired by recent music events.
“As much as we hate to admit it, there will come a time when Oasis and Taylor Swift retire for good, and the stage will be set for the next superstar.
“The data shows that people are taking this seriously, and preparing to take the crown as the king or queen of music for the next generation.”
