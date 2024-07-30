One in ten UK dogs can urinate in the toilet, Brits claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A poll of 2,000 UK dog owners by Peamutt Butter unearthed the weird and wonderful tricks Brits have taught their dogs.

From shaking paws to urinating in the toilet, barking mad Brits reveal the top 10 most ‘human like’ things their dogs can do.

Half of those polled revealed they can ‘shake hands’ with their dog, while 43% watch TV with their pooch.

Amusingly one in 10 Brits confessed their dog knows how to urinate in the toilet, with a similar number (9%) able to flush the loo when they are finished.

Peamutt Butter say your dog can pee in the loo

Others claimed man’s best friend can laugh (bark) at their jokes (12%) and dance around the room with them (16%).

The research marks the launch of Peamutt Balls, a new on-the go treat for dogs – so good the manufacturer warns dog owners may ‘sneak a bite’.

Sally Addenbrook, from Peamutt Butter, said: “Within our research we found a bizarre number of people (45%) confessed to eating their dogs treats when out on a walk with their pup. Taking a bag of our new Peamutt Balls – delicious, pocket-sized treats will satisfy those peanut butter cravings – for your dogs that is…

“From using the toilet to pushing a pram, Britian’s nutty dog owners really take the notion of man’s best friend to a new level. Our treats help to support and nurture that bond.”

Barking mad Brits reveal the top ten most ‘human-like’ things people claim their dog can do:

Shake hands (51%) Ask for a treat (47%) Watch television (43%) Dance around the room (16%) Laugh (Bark) at my jokes (12%) Ring the doorbell (12%) Urinate in the toilet (10%) Sing along to the radio (8%) Open a jar of food (5%) Push the pram (3%)

Peamutt Balls are designed to be a tasty snack or training treat for your four-legged friend; packed full of protein and contain healthy fats, vitamin B, niacin and vitamin E.