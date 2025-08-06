One in three motorcyclists killed in the U.S. weren’t wearing a helmet

User (UGC) Submitted

A new analysis has revealed that over one-third of motorcyclists involved in fatal crashes in the U.S. weren’t wearing appropriate safety gear.

Pre-settlement legal funding company High Rise Financial analysed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to determine which states recorded the most motorcyclist fatalities between 2019 and 2023.

The data also identifies where the majority of killed motorcyclists weren’t wearing helmets at the time of collision, and therefore where bikers are the most reckless.

Across the U.S., there were 10,584 motorcyclist fatalities labelled as ‘no helmet’ at the time of collision over the five-year period. This equates to 39.6% of the total 29,215 fatalities involving motorcyclists recorded over the same period.

In North Dakota, there were 77 fatal collisions involving motorcyclists between 2019 and 2023, equating to 15.3% of the total 505 road deaths recorded in the state.

Of these 77 killed motorcyclists, 59 weren’t wearing a helmet at the time of collision - meaning 76.6% of biker deaths involved riders who lacked this critical safety gear.

Considering that the national average rate of fatalities involving motorcyclists without helmets stands at 39.6% over the five-year period, bikers in North Dakota are 93.4% more likely to ride without a helmet.

Iowa takes second place in the national ranking, with 71.7% of motorcyclist fatalities involving bikers without a helmet. Of 297 fatalities involving bikers recorded between 2019 and 2023, 213 were recorded as ‘no helmet’.

Wisconsin ranks third, with 365 out of 523 fatalities recorded as ‘no helmet’, working out to 69.8%. In fourth is Ohio, where 69.6% of motorcyclists killed over the five-year period weren’t wearing a helmet at the time of collision (744 out of 1,069 fatalities).

Rounding out the top five states with the most reckless bikers is Indiana, as 69.1% of motorcyclists weren’t wearing a helmet when involved in a fatal crash. Of the 661 total fatalities involving bikers, this applied to 457.

At the other end of the scale, the state that recorded the lowest rate of motorcyclist deaths labeled ‘no helmet’ was Washington, at just 3.4%. Of 554 fatalities involving bikers, just 19 weren’t wearing a helmet at the time of collision.

Discussing the findings, a High Rise Financial spokesperson said: “Understanding where motorcyclists are riding without helmets is critical to saving lives, especially when helmet use laws vary state to state. August is peak riding season and carries higher crash rates as a result, so stressing the importance of wearing appropriate safety equipment has never been more urgent.

“A helmet isn’t just gear - it’s life-saving equipment. To be fit for purpose, a helmet must meet certified safety standards like DOT, meaning it has a strong outer shell to deflect impact, an energy-absorbing liner to cushion, and a secure chin strap. If a helmet is too loose, cracked, or missing vital labels, it’s not doing its job.”