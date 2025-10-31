Only the sharpest eyes can spot the three lifesaving essentials in less than 15 seconds

Can you find the lifesaving items before time runs out?

Phones? Packed. Sandwiches? Packed. Sunglasses? Packed. But what about the things that really matter?

To shine a light on the importance of being prepared, The ID Band Company has launched a fun new visual puzzle.

Among the jumble of backpacks, bikes and water bottles are three tiny lifesavers: an asthma inhaler, a medical ID band and a first aid kit. They’re small, but mighty – and they might just take you a while to find.

Think your eyes are sharp enough to spot them? Try to find the three hidden items in under 15 seconds.

You have 15 seconds to find the three lifesaving items!

Challenge your friends and see who can track down the hidden essentials the fastest.

Paula Lingard, Business Consultant at The ID Band Company , said: “Everyday life can feel like a bit of a scramble, and it’s often the most important things that get overlooked. But those small details – like wearing a medical ID band or keeping an inhaler close to hand – can make all the difference in an emergency.

“This puzzle is a light-hearted way to remind us that even in the middle of life’s chaos, the lifesaving essentials are the things we really can’t afford to forget.”

So, are your eyes quick enough to spot them all?

Here's where they are!

The medical ID band is in the upper-right area, to the right of a suitcase and above a water bottle.

is in the upper-right area, to the right of a suitcase and above a water bottle. The first aid kit is in the middle-left area, next to a bicycle and beneath a sandwich.

is in the middle-left area, next to a bicycle and beneath a sandwich. The asthma inhaler is in the lower-middle area, beside a backpack and a pair of sunglasses.