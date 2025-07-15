Only true Wimbledon fans can spot the tennis ball in under 9 seconds, can you?
Wimbledon may be over for another year, but don't worry: a brand-new puzzle is “serving up” a visual challenge worthy of Centre Court. Can you spot the hidden tennis ball among a sea of apples in under 9 seconds?
This brain teaser from 1337 Games will test more than just your eyesight, as it’s a match for your mental agility too. So, do you have the sharp reflexes of a pro?
Spot the sneaky tennis ball, then pass the puzzle on and see who’s fastest. Challenge a friend, your doubles partner, or anyone who claims to have an eagle eye.
Solution revealed:
The tennis ball lies in the bottom right quadrant. From the bottom right corner, the ball is one column in and one row up.
Emre Aksu, a game critic from 1337 Games, commented on the puzzle,
“To be able to play at Wimbledon, athletes must have precision, speed, and focus, the three things that this puzzle also demands.
“We wanted to create something that captures the spirit of the contest. We’ve all had that moment when we talk to the TV screen and say ‘How could you miss that’, so we wanted to show how difficult spotting something that should be obvious can be when your brain is overloaded.”
This puzzle was provided by https://1337games.io