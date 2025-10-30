Orkney Islands: House prices have almost doubled in the last 10 years

Scotland

Over the past 10 years, Orkney Islands has had Scotland's biggest increase in average house price, new analysis of the latest Land Registry figures has revealed.

The study, conducted by finance broker Clifton Private Finance , found that the average price of a house in the Orkney Islands in May 2025 was £223,834, compared to £120,500 in May 2015, representing a 85.75% increase. At a national level, Orkney Islands ranks 8th when comparing all local authority areas in the UK.

In second place was City of Glasgow, where the average house price has jumped by 74.73% in comparison to 10 years ago. The average in May 2015 was £107,553, while in May 2025 it stood at £187,927. City of Glasgow's percentage increase is the 24th highest in the UK.

West Lothian has seen the third highest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years, with 64.65%. This May 2025, the average cost of a home stood at £224,027, whereas 10 years ago, house hunters could expect to pay £136,061. As part of the UK overall, West Lothian ranks in 57th out of 359 local authorities.

The fourth biggest increase came in Na h-Eileanan Siar, where the average house price was £95,802 10 years ago, and has risen by 64.35% to stand at £157,450.

In fifth place is South Lanarkshire, which most recently had an average house price of £178,624 compared to £108,955 in May 2015. That equates to a percentage increase of 63.94%.

Out of the 32 local authorities in Scotland, 30 saw prices increase compared to 10 years ago, while the average price fell in 2. The biggest drop came in City of Aberdeen, which fell from £209,602 to £142,938 - a decrease of 31.81%.

Across the UK, the average house price in May 2015 was £179,917, while the latest figures stand at £268,652 - an increase of 49.32%

Comparing the 12 regions of the UK, The North West has seen the biggest increase in average house price over the past 10 years - 61.19% - going from £129,973 in May 2015, to £209,498 in May 2025.

Wales is second for climbing house prices, showing a 60.91% increase, with the average price rising from £130,243 to £209,580.

The East Midlands' average house price has gone from £151,863, to £242,052 - an increase of 59.39%.

Scotland ranks 6th due to a percentage increase of 47.0%. The average price was £130,564 in May 2015, while it had increased to £191,927 in the most recent data.

All of the 11 regions in the UK saw average house prices increase since May 2015. London saw the smallest increase, where the average price rose from £445,154 to £565,637 - an increase of 27.07%.