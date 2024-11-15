Over 1 in 6 Brits smoke or vape on the toilet
The survey, conducted by luxury bathroom supplier Sanctuary Bathrooms, reveals the dirtiest bathroom habits of Brits, unveiling shocking truths about what people are doing behind closed doors.
As smoking restrictions increase in public spaces, including potential bans in some outdoor areas, it seems people are simply finding new places to indulge—such as their own bathrooms. Smoking or vaping in a confined space isn’t just bad for you–it’s bad for everyone that comes in after you! Smoke and vape particles can stick around on surfaces, including your toilet seat, inviting bacteria to make themselves at home.
But that’s not all—18% of Brits also confess to snacking while on the toilet. Mixing eating habits with bathroom activities poses serious hygiene risks, as bacteria from the bathroom can easily transfer onto food, leading to potential health hazards.
Other eye-opening bathroom habits revealed:
21% admit to brushing their teeth while using the toilet.
18% neglect regular bathroom cleaning
Over a third (36%) of Brits scroll through social media while on the toilet.
33% use WhatsApp or text while on the loo.
One in six (17%) even take phone calls in the bathroom.
18% don’t flush after someone else
James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms, commented: “The results indicate a lack of boundaries in bathrooms across the UK and suggest many Brits could improve their hygiene routines. From vaping in the bathroom to eating on the toilet, some are taking multitasking to a new, potentially unhealthy, extremes.
“These findings are quite surprising and highlight unexpected bathroom habits. Many people see the bathroom as a place to relax and multitask, but it’s important to prioritise hygiene. Regular cleaning and good habits are vital for both personal and household health.”
For more information on more of Brits dirty bathroom habits please visit: https://www.sanctuary-bathrooms.co.uk/journal/survey-reveals-the-nations-worst-bathroom-habits