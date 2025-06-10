Over 7 in 10 Brits will feel lonely in their lifetime - With nearly two thirds turning to music or radio for comfort

Pure

A new study has discovered that 71% of UK adults experience loneliness at least once in their lives, yet over a quarter (28%) say they would never talk to anyone about it.

The research, commissioned by British audio brand Pure, found that 37% of those who stay silent do so because they don't want to “burden others”, while only one in five (21%) worry they won't be understood or fear being perceived as vulnerable.

The survey also highlights a generational gap in loneliness, with Gen Zs reporting the highest rates; a third (33%) feel lonely multiple times a week and shockingly, 10% experience loneliness every day. This is in stark contrast to Boomers, of whom 38% say they never experience loneliness. There’s also disparity between regions of the UK, Greater London is the loneliest region in the UK with only 13% of the Capital claiming they never feel lonely. The least lonely region in the UK is Wales, over a quarter (26%) claim they never feel lonely.

With findings revealing that 59% of UK adults turn to music or radio as a source of comfort when feeling lonely, Pure has teamed up with UK loneliness charity The Marmalade Trust to distribute hundreds of radios to those in need. The charity, based in Bristol, is dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness and helping people build meaningful connections. As part of the partnership and in support of Loneliness Awareness Week, Pure will be donating 150 radios to individuals across the UK who are looking for support through a period of loneliness. To top it off, Pure has promised to donate £5 for every Pure radio sold between June 9 - July 9, 2025, sold in John Lewis retail stores or online, as well as in their own UK webshop.

Tara Fisher, Marmalade Trust COO states - “We recognise loneliness as a natural human emotion that we will all experience in our lifetime, but due to stigma not everyone is comfortable talking about it. This Loneliness Awareness Week our theme is Reducing Stigma, through Meeting Loneliness Together. At Marmalade Trust our mission is to create a society where we recognise that loneliness exists and support each other to make new connections. Join us in starting a conversation and meeting loneliness together.”

Despite the rise of streaming and social media, a third of Brits still listen to the radio daily, with pop (30%), oldies (24%), and talk radio (21%) topping the list of comforting formats.

Radios have long been regarded as a silent companion, a steady presence in kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms - offering warmth, routine and a sense of connection, particularly for those living alone. The new research supports this, revealing that 52% of people are more likely to turn on the radio when home alone, while 38% use it for background noise, 24% find it comforting, and 16% say it actively helps them feel less lonely.

Dr Lalitaa, Behaviouralist Psychologist and Expert in emotional wellbeing, commented: "Loneliness remains a taboo subject, often shrouded in shame and stigma. But human connection is a basic psychological need - one that’s increasingly difficult to fulfil in today’s fast-paced, digital world. It’s encouraging to see initiatives like this that provide simple, tangible comfort and help people feel part of something again.”

Chief Marketing Officer at Pure, Hubert Eiter, added: “Pure has been active in supporting loneliness charities over many years and we are proud to partner with the Marmalade Trust this year. It’s great to see that everyday listening can bring a lot of comfort to people, as it has the power to immediately make a room feel livelier and less quiet. Our mission is to make accessing audio content as easy as possible and we love the fact that people are benefitting from this and that radio is able to provide some company for those who feel lonely from time to time.”

To shop Pure radios, visit their website here, or find them in local retailers such as John Lewis. For every Pure radio sold between June 9 and July 9, Pure will donate £5.