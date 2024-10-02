'Owners and animals feel more at ease': In-home euthanasia for beloved pets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The decision to say goodbye to a beloved pet is one of the hardest choices pet owners will ever face. As members of our families, we want a peaceful, and comfortable goodbye for our pets, surrounded by their loved ones. However, traditionally, this has been difficult, with euthanasia instead meaning a stressful (for us and our pets) visit to the vet’s - which can often feel sterile, cold, and clinical. Roundwood Pet Hospice offers a more humane alternative: in-home euthanasia and palliative care, providing a compassionate and comforting environment for pets and their families during the final days of a pet’s life.

The Benefits of In-Home Euthanasia and Palliative Care

Roundwood Pet Hospice specialises in end-of-life care for pets, offering services that prioritise the comfort of both pets and their owners. Their vets have been specially trained and are experienced in providing a personal and compassionate goodbye for families and their pets.

In-home euthanasia allows pets to spend their final moments in the familiarity of their home, surrounded by loved ones, as opposed to in a cold veterinary practice with maybe one or two family members present.

A dog and a cat laying on the grass

“Being in a familiar environment with people they trust reduces the stress that can be associated with going into a practice. The owners and their animals can feel more at ease and are able to express their emotions freely.”

Dr Emma Clark, Lead Veterinarian at Roundwood Pet Hospice

By choosing in-home care, pet owners are able to provide a more intimate setting for their pets' final moments, reducing anxiety that may exist within all parties and allowing for a peaceful, and positively remembered goodbye.

Roundwood Pet Hospice’s service extends beyond palliative care and in-home euthanasia, providing thorough and compassionate aftercare, as well as support to owners, allowing them to grieve.

Deciding When It’s Time

Knowing when it’s time to say goodbye to a pet can be incredibly overwhelming. Roundwood Pet Hospice offers quality of life assessments to help pet owners make informed decisions.

“Pet hospice is the provision of care at the end of a pet’s life to maximise comfort and minimise distress. It takes place in the pet’s home with the main caregiver being the owner under the guidance of veterinary professionals.”

Dr Emma Clark, Lead Veterinarian at Roundwood Pet Hospice

Roundwood Pet Hospice provides consultations via telecommunication or in-home visits, where veterinarians discuss the best options for your pet and create a tailored plan. This personalised approach ensures that every pet’s unique needs are met, offering a compassionate alternative to traditional veterinary care.

Their team’s compassionate approach provides guidance and support, helping families navigate this emotional process, and arrive at a confident conclusion - with the best decision for them and their pet.

The Process of In-Home Euthanasia

Roundwood Pet Hospice’s in-home euthanasia services are designed to be as peaceful as possible. The euthanasia process is explained step-by-step to ensure that there’ll be no nasty surprises, and you’ll know exactly what to expect.

The process begins with a sedative to help your pet relax, followed by a final injection that allows them to pass peacefully in their sleep. Throughout, the family is encouraged to be present, offering comfort to their pet as they say their final goodbyes. Roundwood Pet Hospice emphasises that in-home euthanasia is not just about the pet’s comfort, but also about supporting the family.

“Our vets are incredibly friendly and kind people who care not just for your pet, but also your family. We understand how hard it is to say goodbye to a pet, because we are all pet owners too.”

Dr Emma Clark, Lead Veterinarian at Roundwood Pet Hospice

After the pet has passed, the veterinarian remains to provide support, comfort, and guidance on aftercare options such as cremation or memorial keepsakes like paw impressions or locks of fur. This aftercare helps ease the emotional burden on families, allowing them to focus on their memories and grieving process.

Comparing In-Home Euthanasia to Traditional Clinic Visits

Choosing between in-home euthanasia and a traditional clinic visit is deeply personal, with no right or wrong decision. However, in-home euthanasia offers several advantages, especially for pets that are anxious or uncomfortable in a clinical setting. The familiar surroundings of home can significantly reduce stress for pets, and the presence of family members can make the process more comforting.

While there are some considerations, such as cost and the need for a suitable space, the benefits of a peaceful, personalised experience often outweigh the drawbacks. Roundwood Pet Hospice is dedicated to ensuring that every pet’s end-of-life care is handled with the utmost respect and compassion.

Palliative Care Options

For pets that are not yet ready for euthanasia, Roundwood Pet Hospice offers palliative care to help manage pain and maintain quality of life. This service focuses on making pets as comfortable as possible in their final days, allowing families to cherish their remaining time together. Palliative care options are tailored to each pet’s specific needs, offering a comprehensive approach to end-of-life care that extends beyond euthanasia.

Aftercare and Memorial Options

After euthanasia, Roundwood Pet Hospice provides a range of aftercare services, including cremation or burial options and the creation of memorial keepsakes. Families can choose to have mementos made such as paw impressions or a lock of fur, preserving a tangible memory of their beloved pet. These options help families honour their pets in a way that feels personal and meaningful.

About The Founder

Dr Dave Nicol is a seasoned veterinarian with over 25 years of experience. Roundwood Pet Hospice was born from a deep love for senior pets and a commitment to compassionate end-of-life care. Dr Dave’s journey into senior pet care began in Australia, where he worked with a rescue organisation focused on vulnerable older dogs, sparking a passion that would eventually lead to the creation of Roundwood Pet Hospice.

Operating in various locations across England, Roundwood Pet Hospice is dedicated to reducing the emotional and alleviating the logistical burdens of end-of-life care for pets. Dr Dave’s vision was to establish a service that not only supports pets but also provides families with the guidance and compassion they need during this challenging time.